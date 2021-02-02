Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes in Superbowl 55 “The Passing of the Torch”

Tom Brady has been the greatest quarterback in the history of football. Winning six Super Bowls in his 21 year career. Leading in every quarterback statistical category in playoff history.

Throwing for over 17,900 yards, 581 touchdown passes with a quarterback rating of 97.3. Brady was just a six round draft pick the Patriots were willing to take a chance on. Week two of 2001, recently signed 100+ million dollar quarterback, pro bowler Drew Bledsoe suffered internal bleeding and concussed. Pick number 199, Tom Brady came in and the rest of history. Brady won three super bowls in four years 2002, 2004 and 2005. Furthermore, Brady eventually won three more Super Bowls.

Tom Brady after his first Super Bowl Victory

In 2019, Brady struggled with a supporting cast that just wasn’t good to say the least. On wild card weekend, Brady and the Patriots got outplayed by the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, many NFL analysts thought that his last memory in his legendary career was going to be a pick six. Although people thought that Brady was done, Brady refused to give up. Brady then agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and 50 million dollars. Despite his age, Brady didn’t lose a step whatsoever playing as if he was 25 years old again. Throwing for 4,600 passing yards with 40 touchdown passes at 43 years old. Simply remarkable. Importantly, in the NFC championship, Brady threw three touchdown passes against MVP Aaron Rodgers and the dominant Green Bay Packers to move on to super bowl 53. Brady once again showed up when it mattered most.

In 2018, a star was born in Kansas City. The Chiefs traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to pick Texas Tech quarterback, Patrick Mahomes III. First and foremost, they traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington football team in 2019. Along with that, coach Andy Reid was ready to give the franchise to Mahomes, as it became best decision he’s ever made. Patrick Mahomes as a first year starter won MVP and without a doubt, was simply the best player in the world. Mahomes was outstanding, throwing for over 5,000 yards along with 50 touchdown passes taking the NFL by storm. Giving them homefield advantage at Arrowhead stadium, subsequently being clear favorite to win the super bowl.

Patrick Mahomes winning MVP in 2018 at the NFL Honors show

In the AFC championship, the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived, Tom Brady arrived at Arrowhead. The battle between the future and the present. Mahomes and Brady put on a show for the ages, one to certainly remember. Above all, going into overtime the Patriots won the toss. The rest was history, Brady went down the field with ease, scoring a touchdown on the first drive to move on to super bowl 53. Eventually winning his last and historic sixth super bowl with the Patriots. The end of the greatest dynasty in sports. In 2019, Mahomes took his talents to even new highs, dominating the playoffs and showing his heroics in super bowl 54 against the 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes winning his first Super Bowl in 2019

Mahomes is the comeback kid, having a record of 3-0 when he is trailing in the postseason. Looks like the best player in our game today can never be counted out. However, that reminds of another quarterback who can never be counted out in the postseason and that’s Tom Brady. Brady is considered the best quarterback of all time for a reason, solidifying his “GOAT” status after coming back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Tom Brady winning his 5th Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady is now at the end of his legendary career and faces his most challenging task to date. The Chiefs were 15-1 in 2020, with Mahomes leading the way with over 4,740 passing yards with 38 touchdown passes and a 108.7 passer rating. In the end, this could be Tom Brady’s last chance at glory. Patrick Mahomes will finally get his chance to redeem his lost to Brady in 2019. Will Patrick Mahomes prove that he’s the next dynasty in the NFL or will Brady find a way to win his record breaking 7th super bowl.