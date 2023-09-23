UEFA Champions League group stage predictions are in with the first matches already played this week. Reigning champions Manchester City will look to repeat while Real Madrid are in the hunt for their 15th title. Then there’s Arsenal, who are back in the tournament, while Barcelona are looking to fix their woes in European football.
Our Back Sports Page soccer team picked out their predictions on who will be coming out of the group.
Group A-Welcoming Back Manchester United
-
Bayern Munich
-
Copenhagen
-
Galatasaray
-
Manchester United
Group A is an interesting one, now that Bayern Munich beat United in a thrilling 4-3 victory. The German Giants are the favorites to win the group, but second is up for grabs. Galatasaray have always been a sneaking team when it comes to the UCL, but after drawing to Copenhagen, it opens the door to anyone for second place in the group.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group A:
First: Bayern Munich
Second: Galatasaray
First: Bayern Munich
Second: Manchester United
First: Bayern Munich
Second: Manchester United
First: Bayern Munich
Second: Galatasaray
Group B- Arsenal’s Return to the Big Stage
-
Arsenal
-
Lens
-
PSV
-
Sevilla
Arsenal is back and ready to dominate Europe after their 4-0 win over PSV to open the group stage. This group seems pretty simple: Arsenal are the favorites to win it. Their only competition will be Sevilla, who have dominated the Europa League for the last two decades. However, with a draw to Lens, just like in Group A, second place is up for grabs.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group B:
First: Arsenal
Second: PSV
First: Arsenal
Second: Sevilla
First: Arsenal
Second: Sevilla
First: Arsenal
Second: Sevilla
Group C: The 14-time Champions Have Some Work to do
-
Braga
-
Napoli
-
Real Madrid
-
Union Berlin
Real Madrid are looking for their 15th Champions League title after falling to Manchester City in the semifinals last season. However, they have a harder group than originally anticipated, with Napoli and Union Berlin their biggest threat. With Jude Bellingham saving Real Madrid again and Napoli topping the group at the moment in goal difference, it will a battle between the three teams are who will come out of the group stage alive.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group C:
First: Real Madrid
Second: Union Berlin
First: Napoli
Second: Real Madrid
First: Real Madrid
Second: Napoli
First: Real Madrid
Second: Napoli
Group D: Can Inter Return to the Finals?
-
Benfica
-
Inter Milan
-
Real Sociedad
-
Salzburg
Surprising enough, Salzburg top Group D after defeating Benfica 2-0 in their first match. Inter, however, failed to take the win over Real Sociedad and sit second. It will be a tough challenge to see Inter repeat their success in the Champions League from last season, especially with Sociedad and Salzburg a stronger team than last campaign.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group D:
First: Benfica
Second: Real Sociedad
First: Inter
Second: Benfica
First: Benfica
Second: Salzburg
First: Inter
Second: Benfica
Group E: Is it Redemption Time for Atletico Madrid?
-
Atletico Madrid
-
Celtic
-
Feyenoord
-
Lazio
It is not starting off well for Atletico after drawing to Lazio to open the group. After coming in last place their group last season, Los Colchoneros will look to redeem themselves from an awful campaign. It is still possible to finish out of the group first, as long as they can get victories against Celtic and Feyenoord.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group E:
First: Lazio
Second: Atletico Madrid
First: Celtic
Second: Lazio
First: Atletico Madrid
Second: Celtic
First: Atletico Madrid
Second: Celtic
Group F: Battle of the Four Countries
-
AC Milan
-
Borussia Dortmund
-
Newcastle United
-
Paris Saint German
Group F is by far the most entertaining group stage at this season’s Champions League with any of the four teams with the potential to make it out of the group. Apart from Newscastle, every team in the group is at least in the top six in their respective league standings, making it an entertaining battle until the end. As it stands, PSG top the group, with Newcastle, Milan and Dortmund to follow.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group F:
First: AC Milan
Second: Borussia Dortmund
First: AC Milan
Second: Borussia Dortmund
First: PSG
Second: AC Milan
First: AC Milan
Second: Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City’s Quest for the Two-Peat
-
Crvena Zvezda
-
Manchester City
-
RB Leipzig
-
Young Boys
Manchester City are expected to breeze through the group stage, with Leipzig as their only competition. Even the battle for second should not be a surprise, especially with Leipzig currently in third place in the Bundesliga thus far. A big shock to come out of the group is if Leipzig manage to get redemption and beat City for first place in the group.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group G:
First: Manchester City
Second: RB Leipzig
First: Manchester City
Second: RB Leipzig
First: Manchester City
Second: RB Leipzig
First: Manchester City
Second: RB Leipzig
Group H: Is Barcelona Back?
-
Antwerp
-
FC Barcelona
-
FC Porto
-
Shakhtar Donetsk
Barcelona will try for a third time for some success in the Champions League after being downgraded to the Europa League the last two seasons. They have an easy enough group to do it, with Porto as their only competition. However, Shakhtar Donetsk could be dark horse in the group, despite taking the loss to Porto.
Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group H:
First: Porto
Second: Shakhtar Donetsk
First: FC Barcelona
Second: Porto
First: FC Barcelona
Second: Antwerp
First: Barcelona
Second: Porto
