UEFA Champions League group stage predictions are in with the first matches already played this week. Reigning champions Manchester City will look to repeat while Real Madrid are in the hunt for their 15th title. Then there’s Arsenal, who are back in the tournament, while Barcelona are looking to fix their woes in European football.

Our Back Sports Page soccer team picked out their predictions on who will be coming out of the group.

Group A-Welcoming Back Manchester United

Bayern Munich

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Manchester United

Group A is an interesting one, now that Bayern Munich beat United in a thrilling 4-3 victory. The German Giants are the favorites to win the group, but second is up for grabs. Galatasaray have always been a sneaking team when it comes to the UCL, but after drawing to Copenhagen, it opens the door to anyone for second place in the group.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group A:

Paulina

First: Bayern Munich

Second: Galatasaray

Carlo

First: Bayern Munich

Second: Manchester United

Alex

First: Bayern Munich

Second: Manchester United

Nicole

First: Bayern Munich

Second: Galatasaray

Group B- Arsenal’s Return to the Big Stage

Arsenal

Lens

PSV

Sevilla

Arsenal is back and ready to dominate Europe after their 4-0 win over PSV to open the group stage. This group seems pretty simple: Arsenal are the favorites to win it. Their only competition will be Sevilla, who have dominated the Europa League for the last two decades. However, with a draw to Lens, just like in Group A, second place is up for grabs.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group B:

Paulina

First: Arsenal

Second: PSV

Carlo

First: Arsenal

Second: Sevilla

Alex

First: Arsenal

Second: Sevilla

Nicole

First: Arsenal

Second: Sevilla

Group C: The 14-time Champions Have Some Work to do

Braga

Napoli

Real Madrid

Union Berlin

Real Madrid are looking for their 15th Champions League title after falling to Manchester City in the semifinals last season. However, they have a harder group than originally anticipated, with Napoli and Union Berlin their biggest threat. With Jude Bellingham saving Real Madrid again and Napoli topping the group at the moment in goal difference, it will a battle between the three teams are who will come out of the group stage alive.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group C:

Paulina

First: Real Madrid

Second: Union Berlin

Carlo

First: Napoli

Second: Real Madrid

Alex

First: Real Madrid

Second: Napoli

Nicole

First: Real Madrid

Second: Napoli

Group D: Can Inter Return to the Finals?

Benfica

Inter Milan

Real Sociedad

Salzburg

Surprising enough, Salzburg top Group D after defeating Benfica 2-0 in their first match. Inter, however, failed to take the win over Real Sociedad and sit second. It will be a tough challenge to see Inter repeat their success in the Champions League from last season, especially with Sociedad and Salzburg a stronger team than last campaign.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group D:

Paulina

First: Benfica

Second: Real Sociedad

Carlo

First: Inter

Second: Benfica

Alex

First: Benfica

Second: Salzburg

Nicole

First: Inter

Second: Benfica

Group E: Is it Redemption Time for Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid

Celtic

Feyenoord

Lazio

It is not starting off well for Atletico after drawing to Lazio to open the group. After coming in last place their group last season, Los Colchoneros will look to redeem themselves from an awful campaign. It is still possible to finish out of the group first, as long as they can get victories against Celtic and Feyenoord.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group E:

Paulina

First: Lazio

Second: Atletico Madrid

Carlo

First: Celtic

Second: Lazio

Alex

First: Atletico Madrid

Second: Celtic

Nicole

First: Atletico Madrid

Second: Celtic

Group F: Battle of the Four Countries

AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United

Paris Saint German

Group F is by far the most entertaining group stage at this season’s Champions League with any of the four teams with the potential to make it out of the group. Apart from Newscastle, every team in the group is at least in the top six in their respective league standings, making it an entertaining battle until the end. As it stands, PSG top the group, with Newcastle, Milan and Dortmund to follow.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group F:

Paulina

First: AC Milan

Second: Borussia Dortmund

Carlo

First: AC Milan

Second: Borussia Dortmund

Alex

First: PSG

Second: AC Milan

Nicole

First: AC Milan

Second: Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City’s Quest for the Two-Peat

Crvena Zvezda

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Young Boys

Manchester City are expected to breeze through the group stage, with Leipzig as their only competition. Even the battle for second should not be a surprise, especially with Leipzig currently in third place in the Bundesliga thus far. A big shock to come out of the group is if Leipzig manage to get redemption and beat City for first place in the group.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group G:

Paulina

First: Manchester City

Second: RB Leipzig

Carlo

First: Manchester City

Second: RB Leipzig

Alex

First: Manchester City

Second: RB Leipzig

Nicole

First: Manchester City

Second: RB Leipzig

Group H: Is Barcelona Back?

Antwerp

FC Barcelona

FC Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Barcelona will try for a third time for some success in the Champions League after being downgraded to the Europa League the last two seasons. They have an easy enough group to do it, with Porto as their only competition. However, Shakhtar Donetsk could be dark horse in the group, despite taking the loss to Porto.

Here is how our team thinks will finish first and second in Group H:

Paulina

First: Porto

Second: Shakhtar Donetsk

Carlo

First: FC Barcelona

Second: Porto

Alex

First: FC Barcelona

Second: Antwerp

Nicole

First: Barcelona

Second: Porto