Will the Eagles Bounce Back From First Loss?; Add Two DTs

First Loss of the Season

On Monday the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) were defeated by NFC East rival Washington Commanders (5-5). It was a sloppy game by both teams but the Commanders were able to hold on at the end of the game.

Washington showed the entire NFL that Philadelphia is beatable and will make mistakes throughout the game. The Commanders were able to convert 12 out of 21 third-down conversions which played a huge part in the win. The other key factor was the time of possession. The Eagles lost that battle 19:36 to 40:24.

The Eagles also had many self-inflicted wounds from that game which the Commanders capitalized from. The Eagles had four turnovers and also had 7 penalties that racked up 75 yards. However, the real question is: How will the Eagles bounce back in a diminishing loss?

How will Philadelphia Respond?

I fully expect the Eagles to bounce right back after this loss. It was inevitable that a loss was looming, it’s the NFL. However, the Eagles cannot afford to go into a slump or a losing streak. The fight for the first seed in the NFC could very well come down to the last week of the NFL season. The Vikings (8-1) are only a .5 game out of the first seed since the Eagles have the tiebreaker. The Giants (7-2) and Cowboys (6-3) aren’t too far away from the top either.

The Eagles travel to Indianapolis to take on the (4-5-1) Colts this week. The Colts are coming off a much-needed win against the Las Vegas Raiders with new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

The Colts were able to rush for 207 yards in week 10, while the Eagles allowed 152 yards on the ground against the Commanders. This is a recipe for disaster for Philadelphia. The Eagles need to come out strong and limit RB Jonathan Taylor as much as possible.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jalen Hurts needs to come and have a great performance. Indianapolis ranks fourth with 302.4 total yards allowed per game. The Eagles need to get the ball going through the air and on the ground or it could be another long day for the defense.

If the Eagles come out flat after their loss, the Colts have enough talent to surprise everyone and take another win under Jeff Saturday. Nonetheless, I expect the Eagles to come out with a fire set underneath them. Great teams can bounce right back after a loss and dominate the next week to make a statement.

Sign Two Veteran Defensive Tackles

GM Howie Roseman continues to make moves this season. On Wednesday the Eagles signed two-time Pro-Bowler DT Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Joseph joins his fourth team in his 13-year career. This move helps with the Eagles’ poor run defense. Joseph is 6-4 330 pounds and will take up multiple gaps on the line. Last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, he recorded 57 tackles, one sack, and two QB hits.

On Thursday the Eagles went out and signed one of the biggest names that were still available in free agency, Ndamukong Suh. The three-time All-Pro has built himself quite a resume in his 13-year career. Suh will join Joseph to provide run-stop help. However, Suh is more than just a run-stopper, he’s a true playmaker. Whenever he is on the field he causes havoc for opposing offenses. Last season in Tampa Bay, Suh recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, and 13 QB hits.

This move by the Eagles means they are going all in on this season. Their time to win a Super Bowl is now, they have signed and traded for numerous key pieces to help them achieve that this season. There should be no excuses in Philadelphia if they are not holding the Lombardi Trophy in February.