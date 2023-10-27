With Two Out, What Does Indy Do Now?

After reports that Anthony Richardson would only miss a month with his injured shoulder, it’s now looking like he’ll be out the rest of the season. With their franchise quarterback possibly out for the year, what does Indianapolis do now? They could still try and compete to make a miraculous wild card run, or they could build on the good they’ve already accomplished and look to next year.

Looking Forward

With their first loss to the Jaguars being close, many looked forward to their second matchup against their division rival. However, after their loss this week, it’s clear that Minshew is not someone who could carry them to the playoffs. In all honesty, they could still go out and try to get a player like Carson Wentz in free agency, but they might be better off cutting their losses. The Colts have improved mightily from last year to now but with Richardson out, it still isn’t looking like enough. In my humble opinion, I think the Colts should look to next year. Obviously it’d be a disservice if they didn’t try to win, but it’s also important to understand how bright the future is.

Image: ESPN

Starting DT Out

In other news the Colts will be without starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart for the next five games. An important part to their defensive interior, Stewart was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s PED policies. Stewart has since issued a statement apologizing for the incident. It’s also important to note that Stewart will be a free agent after this year.

