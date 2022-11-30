Wrinkles in the Crease: Pushin P

The crew gets together during the Hudson River Rivalry game to discuss the Devils and Bruins strong play to open the season, Jason Robertson’s coming out party as the Dallas Stars stay hot in the Central, Trevor’s recent declaration of war against Rangers twitter, and where Max Domi ranks among active players we would have a beer with.
Check us out: https://linktr.ee/wrinklesinthecrease
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Head Coaches On The Hot Seat
Head coach is one of the hardest jobs in sports. It is not easy...
-
College Football/ 2 hours ago
CP’s Weekly Top 25 Week 14
The regular season officially came to an end on Saturday night. Rivalry week proved...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
The Five best NASCAR Cup Series Races of 2022
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season had no shortage of great racing. The expectations...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
Is Jarrett Allen the Most Important Cavalier?
While the Cleveland Cavaliers have righted the ship since their five-game losing streak (they’ve...