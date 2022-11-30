Eight More Years of Roope Hintz In Dallas

The future is bright Stars fans, the team announced earlier today that Roope Hintz has signed a long term extension to remain in Dallas.

The deal is worth 67.6 million dollars and runs the maximum eight years. The annual cap-hit will be 8.45 million. The 26 year old is locked up to the Stars core until 2031.

At first glance the deal seems quite hefty. But Roope has done everything he possibly could to prove he’s worth every penny. While he may not be a household name superstar, he’s earned the right to be the first line center in Dallas. He’s been a major contributing factor to the success of Jason Robertson on his hunt for a Hart Trophy. In 22 games he’s put up an impressive 24 points.

What It Means For Dallas

While this deal is big news on it’s own, the grander scheme needs examined as well. The Stars are set for the future and the core is locked up for years to come. Roope Hintz is now locked up longer than any other player in the organization. Number one defenseman Miro Heiskanen is locked up until 2029 with the same cap-hit as Roope. I’d argue that contract manages to be even better than the one of Hintz. Jason Robertson who is proving himself as a top player in the NHL, is guaranteed to be a Star through at least 2026. Out of the core Jake Oettinger is tied up for the shortest amount of time, as he signed a bridge deal. But his contract still runs through 2025.

Dallas is also seeing an emergence of young talent on the team. General Manager Jim Nill has done a fantastic job in the draft. A lot of this Stars team was built on the draft floor and the Stars are reaping the rewards of it. Wyatt Johnston is panning out to be a steal from the 2021 draft. The 19 year old was taken 23rd overall and is already making a major impact. Along with Johnston, Ty Dellandrea is leaving his mark on the team. Ty was the 13th pick in the 2018 draft and is looking like he’ll be a big part of the Stars for years to come.