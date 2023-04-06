NFL Draft Profile: Tre Hawkins

In a very pass-happy NFL you can never have too many Cornerbacks on your roster. This year’s 2023 NFL Draft prospects at the position are once again loaded with talent with the likes of Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, and Joey Porter Jr. There is one Cornerback who started out under the radar, but is now receiving some major attention. That player is Tre Hawkins.

College Career:

Hawkins started his college career the JUCO route at Trinity Valley Community College. He spent two seasons at TVCC where he tallied 44 total tackles. In 2020, Hawkins committed to Old Dominion University.

Hawkins did not play in the COVID shortened season, but in 2021 he would start for the Monarchs. He recorded 76 tackles– which is the most in a single season by a Cornerback in school history. Hawkins also recorded seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

His best year came this past season where Hawkins would have his imprints all over the field. The number in tackles went down to 57, but he still had six pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered.

Hawkins best game of the season came in a win against Coastal Carolina where he tallied 10 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery that gave him honors as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Prospect Evaluation:

Overall, Hawkins is your ideal built Cornerback for today’s NFL. Listed at 6’3” 195 pounds that can run, and is not afraid of contact. Although Hawkins did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, he put on a show at his Pro Day last week.

Hawkins ran a 4.39 40-yard dash–which would’ve been top-10 at the combine. Managed to do 17 reps in the bench press, 6.74 in the 3-Cone Drill (both would’ve been 2nd at the Combine). Finally, a 37.5 inch vertical and a 4.22 in the 20-yard shuttle.

Hawkins is a very physical cornerback who works well press coverage, and can also adapt to other coverages like a cover 2 or cover 3. Tackling won’t be an issue for Hawkins either so whatever team decides to take a chance on him knows exactly where to line him up.

The one downside, if you even want to call it a downside is the lack of production as far as interceptions. Hawkins only recorded two in two seasons at ODU, but his physicality makes up for it. Hawkins recently had a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts so he is rising on the draft boards.

Most other sites don’t even have Hawkins on their big board, however I would not be surprised if he rises up to be a day 2 pick. He has the makings to be a good corner, or at worst contribute on special teams for an NFL career.

Draft Profiles:

