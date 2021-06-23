Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti.
In today’s episode, the gang goes over the a wild weekend of NBA news and games. The Milwaukee Bucks finish off the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pull off the biggest upset of the postseason after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7. The Utah Jazz fall short to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6. Chris Paul is out for the beginning of the Western Conference Finals. How will the Phoenix Suns hold up against the Clippers without Chris Paul? How will the Clippers hold up without Kawhai Leonard.
One Stop: 6/21 https://t.co/FEqnLtl513
— Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) June 21, 2021
