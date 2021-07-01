Amazin’ Mets Foundation & Citi to Host Virtual Food Drive: Hits for Hunger

The New York Mets announced that for all of July the Amazin’ Mets Foundation and Citi will be partnering to support hunger relief efforts.
The Amazin’ Mets Foundation virtual food drive will take place throughout the month of July and all proceeds shall benefit City Harvest. City Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in New York City. This incredible organization has been able to provide over 1.5 million struggling New Yorkers with meals.
To support this wonderful cause, fans can donate to the “Hits for Hunger” initiatives. There are five levels of donations. Once a donation amount is selected, donors shall receive an entry or entries into the “Hits for Hunger” Sweepstakes. The more one donates, the more entries they shall accumulate, thereby increasing their chances of being the one lucky winner.
According to the New York Mets press release, donation amounts to enter the sweepstakes are as follows:
- $10 – one entry (donation helps City Harvest feed 27 New Yorkers in need)
- $30 – 3 entries (donation helps City Harvest feed 83 New Yorkers in need)
- $50 – 6 entries (donation helps City Harvest feed 138 New Yorkers in need)
- $125 – 15 entries (donation helps City Harvest feed 347 New Yorkers in need)
- $250 – 32 entries (donation helps City Harvest feed 694 New Yorkers in need)
The Sweepstakes will end at the end of the month once the “Hits for Hunger” virtual food drive is completed. The one lucky fan to win these sweepstakes will be able to walk away with a unique, one-of-a-kind Mets prize basket containing an assortment of exclusive items such as…
- Four Clover Platinum Seats
- A VIP Batting Practice Experience
- A Customized Jersey
- A 1 Year Membership to Citi Bike
- Mets Memorabilia & Other Promotional Items
To donate and or for more details, please visit mets.com/hitsforhunger.
