Big Blue Report: Giants Announce 2021 Schedule

The NFL released their 2021 season schedule and the New York Giants hope to build on the momentum they finished the 2020 season with.
The Giants who finished 6-10 in 2020, hope to have star running back Saquon Barkley back from injury ready to go as well as fresh start for Daniel Jones. Jones struggled during his second season with turnovers and knows this is a vital year in his progress.
Big Blue has no Sunday Night games on NBC as of right now but that can be flexed in at a later point. New York will have two Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN including a rematch from their Monday Night Classic against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as the Kansas City Cheifs.
We will have a full breakdown on the Big Blue Report Podcast tomorrow afternoon.
Here is the breakdown of the schedule:
1Sep. 12 Denver Broncos 4:25 PM FOX
2 Sep. 16 (Thu.) at Washington Football Team 8:20 PM NFLN
3 Sep. 26 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 3 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 10 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX
6 Oct. 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX
7 Oct. 24 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
8 Nov. 1 (Mon.) at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
9 Nov. 7 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS
10 BYE
11 Nov. 22 (Mon.) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN
12 Nov. 28 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
13 Dec. 5 at Miami Dolphins 1:00PM FOX
14 Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM FOX
15 Dec. 19 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX
16 Dec. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 2 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS
- Jan. 9 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 19 hours ago
Zac Gallen headed to Injured List With UCL sprain
The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a rough go on the mound to start the...
-
Exit Velo/ 19 hours ago
Exit Velo #78 No Hitter? No Problem
Exit Velo’s Henry and Adam discuss the latest MLB action including not one but...
-
NBA/ 20 hours ago
Chris Paul Jumps into Top Five in MVP Race
Within the last couple of weeks, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has entered...
-
Big Blue Report/ 2 days ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Announce 2021 Schedule
The NFL released their 2021 season schedule and the New York Giants hope to...