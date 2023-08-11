Big Blue Report: Hyatt to Make Debut For Big Blue VS Detroit; Game Preview

The New York Giants 2023 journey starts this Friday night against the team they have worked out with all week, the Detroit Lions.

The Giants, who came out in 2022 with low expectations made the playoffs and won their divisional against the NFC North division Champion Minnesota Vikings. Both the Giants and Vikings won a combined 19 games by one score or less and had an exciting first game of the playoffs with the Giants coming out on top.

With expectations raised, the Giants have upgraded their roster with very few departures and some major upgrades in key positions. One of the key positions the Giants have focused on in camp thus far has been the wide receiver position. 14 wide receivers have been working in camp with some notable names such as Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, David Sills, Paris Cambell, Rookie Jalin Hyattt.

The reviews on Hyatt heading into his rookie year have been incredibly high.

“I think every guy is different so you’re trying to – that’s largely what this time and training camps are about” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “Learning your guys and learning their speed, how they’re coming in and out of breaks, how they’re accelerating. Yeah, Jalin’s fast, he can run so try to get out there for him.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones has built quite the connection with the rookie and recently Hyatt discussed how he built that trust with his star qb. ” I think it started in the offseason,” Said Hyatt.

“When we got done with OTAs, we all got together, made sure we had a trip, and just got comfortable with each other. Outside of football, even with football, just understanding him, what he likes, what reads he likes, whatever the defense is, whatever coverage is in. So, I think that’s the biggest thing I want to get out of this camp. Making sure that he can trust in me and just make plays for him.”

Hyatt will be in action Friday Night making his preseason debut against the same team he has practiced against all week, the Detroit Lions.

Game Preview

On Friday, Aug. 11, the New York Giants will visit the Detroit Lions in Ford Field for their first 2023 preseason game. Prior to the contest, the Giants will visit the Lions at their Allen Park, Mich. training facility for joint practices on Aug. 8 and 9. Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC 4 New York.

The teams have met 15 times in the preseason, but only twice since 1966. The Lions lead the preseason series, 9-5-1. In their most recent preseason matchup, the Giants defeated the Lions, 30-17, in Ford Field on Aug. 17, 2018.

Dan Campbell, who was drafted by the Giants in 1999 and played tight end from 1999- 2002, will coach against his former team for the second time since being named the Lions’ head coach. In their first meeting on Nov. 20, 2022, the Lions defeated the Giants, 31-18, in MetLife Stadium.