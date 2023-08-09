New Episode of the Big Blue Report with Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington officially hits your listening platforms.
In this episode the boys discuss the start of training camp, who is looking good, who is struggling, who will make the team, and all the ins and outs of camp thus far.
The boys also look at the difficult schedule and the fun to come of the upcoming schedule. Follow the show on all of our social media and podcast platforms. The show is powered by Back Sports Page!!!
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Fight of the Year Candidates
With less than half the year left to go, which fights are contenders for...
-
Big Blue Report/ 7 hours ago
Big Blue Report: Camp..Camp …Camp!!!
New Episode of the Big Blue Report with Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan...
-
Uncategorized/ 11 hours ago
Giants Practice with Lions; Prep For First Preseason Game
With camp in full swing, the Giants take the next step towards the regular...
-
Big Blue Report/ 12 hours ago
QB Tommy Devito Talks Camp
Tommy Devito has an amazing journey through football and his latest stop has taken...