Big Blue Report: Camp..Camp …Camp!!!

New Episode of the Big Blue Report with Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington officially hits your listening platforms.

In this episode the boys discuss the start of training camp, who is looking good, who is struggling, who will make the team, and all the ins and outs of camp thus far.

The boys also look at the difficult schedule and the fun to come of the upcoming schedule. Follow the show on all of our social media and podcast platforms. The show is powered by Back Sports Page!!!