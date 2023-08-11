MANO’S WINE AND NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP AND LIMITED EDITION WINE COLLECTION

The New York Giants and Mano’s Wine are excited to announce a new team partnership and unveil a collection of hand-painted, Giants-themed wine bottles ahead of the 2023 season. There are six distinct bottles available now, including deep-etched designs and intricate details showcasing wine crafted with precision, artistry, and team pride. The partnership will come to life across Giants media, content and game day platforms. Fans will also have the unique opportunity to create their own, limited edition, jersey bottle with a name and number on the Mano’s website.

“Giants fans are some of the most passionate in the NFL and we are thrilled to be able to offer Big Blue fans a product they will love and be able to collect for years to come with this wine collection” said Kyle Rensenhouse, CEO of Mano’s Wine.

To amplify the partnership and launch heading into the Giants regular season home opener, Giants Legend Hakeem Nicks will autograph Giants-themed Mano’s Wine bottles at Gary’s Wine & Marketplace in Wayne, N.J., on Saturday, September 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We are excited to team up with Mano’s Wine for the first-ever Giants-themed line of wine bottles,” said Jessica Slenker, Giants Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Mano’s offers passionate Giants fans more reasons to celebrate custom moments in life and in football. We look forward to bringing this partnership to life across the Tri-State area this season.”

As an urban winery, the Mano’s Wine process starts with esteemed winemakers carefully sourcing the best wines from the finest vineyards around the world. Once the wines are selected, the winemakers ship the juice to their headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., where they blend, age, finish, and bottle the wine to create the perfect selection for each palate. This method of wine making allows Mano’s to take advantage of the regions with the best climate and growing conditions for that specific year, which ensures the highest quality wines.

Fans can purchase Mano’s Wine at select local retailers or online at manoswine.com.