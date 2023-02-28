Connect with us

Cut The Nets Episode 11 – Jalen Brunson Is Better Than Trae Young

In this podcast episode of Cut The Nets, Jeremy (@jr_gretzer), Brian (@brianramos0219), and guest Trey Plummer (@treyplummer_1) discuss the insane playoff atmospheric games in the past week, and decide whether or not Jalen Brunson is better than Trae Young this season.

