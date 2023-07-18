Cut The Nets – Unfollowing Teammates On Instagram

In this episode of Cut The Nets, Jeremy and Brian discuss the Summer League, some free agent trades, Joel Embiid’s uncertainty, and the Brooklyn Nets social media fallout.
