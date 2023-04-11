In this Cut The Nets episode, Brian (@brianramos0219), Andy (@ndydiederich), Erik (@livengood09), and Jeremy (@jr_gretzer) heavily discuss an in depth analysis on the play-in tournament and the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and much more!
Follow us on Twitter!
@CutTheNets_BSP
@cutthenets8446 @BackSportsPage
Featured Articles
-
Cut The Nets/ 26 mins ago
Cut The Nets Episode 16 – PLAYOFFS
In this Cut The Nets episode, Brian (@brianramos0219), Andy (@ndydiederich), Erik (@livengood09), and Jeremy...
-
Features/ 1 hour ago
NFL Draft Profile: Max Duggan
Who is Max Duggan? Duggan was the heart and soul of the TCU Horned...
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 22 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Preview!!!
The long awaited return of the Hardwood Huddle with the Basketball master Bill Ingram...
-
College Football/ 1 day ago
NFL Draft Profile: Ventrell Miller
Who is Ventrell Miller? Ventrell Miller is a 6’1 232 pound linebacker out of...