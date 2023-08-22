Connect with us

Cut The Nets Episode 33 – The Sixers Are In Shambles

Cut The Nets Episode 33

In this episode of Cut The Nets, Brian Ramos and Jeremy Gretzer talk about upcoming predictions of the next NBA season, plus Jalen Green has more followers than the Charlotte Hornets on Instagram, two more contract extensions, and Team USA’s exhibition games!

