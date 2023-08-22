Connect with us

Cut The Nets 34 – Fat Harden Is Back

Welcome to Cut The Nets! Harden is back on his drama antics and doesn’t want to play for Daryl Morey! Plus, more on the FIBA exhibition performances, specifically New York Knicks RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Houston Rockets’ Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun, Jonathan Kuminga’s 60 point game at Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am, and more!

#JamesHarden #NBA #Podcast #Basketball #Harden #Brunson Hosts: Brian Ramos (@brianramos0219) Jeremy Gretzer (@jr_gretzer) Guest: Andy Diederich (@ndydiederich) Producer: Meyer McCaulsky (@meyermccaulsky)

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, and SPOTIFY! Twitter and Instagram: @CutTheNets_BSP https://twitter.com/CutTheNets_BSP Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/505ql39…

