Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Preview!!!

The long awaited return of the Hardwood Huddle with the Basketball master Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea!
In this weeks episode of the Huddle, the boys break the 2023 playoff picture, what went wrong with the Mavs, the future of the Nets, the wild wild west, The Hawks flying the coop and much more.
Follow the show on the Back Sports Page podcast network!
