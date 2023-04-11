Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Preview!!!

The long awaited return of the Hardwood Huddle with the Basketball master Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea!

In this weeks episode of the Huddle, the boys break the 2023 playoff picture, what went wrong with the Mavs, the future of the Nets, the wild wild west, The Hawks flying the coop and much more.

Follow the show on the Back Sports Page podcast network!

 

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Preview!!!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Hardwood Huddle