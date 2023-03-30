Cut The Nets Episode 14 – Cut The Mavs? (ft. Rob Korensky)

In this Cut The Nets episode, Rob joins in as both Jeremy and Brian discuss LeBron James significant recovery, Kyrie cursing the Dallas Mavericks, Who the Rockets should draft in the offseason, and Damian Lillard’s loyalty with the Portland Trailblazers at it’s breaking point.
