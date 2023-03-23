Connect with us

Cut The Nets Episode 13 – Brian Gets Things Off His Chest

Cut The Nets features Jeremy Gretzer and Brian Ramos along with guests Andy Diederich and Najawon Wilson, as they discuss the latest NBA news. This features the Warriors strange home road splits, the MVP award race, and our respective teams.

