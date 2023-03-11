Big Blue Report: Jones Gets Paid, Barkley Gets Tagged and More!!

We are back with a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas!!
This week we discuss the pros and cons of Daniel Jones’s new contract, Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag, more roster moves and the future of team.
The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.
JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL.
Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.
Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!
Featured Articles
-
•••/ 11 mins ago
Scottie Scheffler Takes Players Championship
The howling winds of TPC Sawgrass bow only to Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler won his...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
New York Mets 2023 Regular Season Preview
Steve Cohen and his Mets spared no expense in the offseason, adding all the...
-
Soccer/ 5 hours ago
Barcelona are in Deep Trouble
Barcelona are in deep trouble and it may not end well for the Spanish...
-
Features/ 8 hours ago
Intuit Dome On Track To Open In 2024
The Los Angeles Clippers had a topping out ceremony on Tuesday at their upcoming...