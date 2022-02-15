MJD’s Mock Draft 1.0

This will be my first edition of many mock drafts I will do before the NFL Draft on April 28th where I predict what I think NFL teams will do.

I will use my own personal team needs based on impending free agents and holes on the roster. My predictions are based on what consensus seems to be around the league with players as well as what I think individual teams will be looking for when they are on the clock.

Round 1

1.Jaguars: OT-Evan Neal, Alabama

The Jags have to protect Trevor Lawrence first and foremost. Evan Neal might not be quite the prospect KT or Hutchinson are, but he would be so much more beneficial for their team and it just makes the most sense.

2.Lions: EDGE-Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Lions get lucky and land the hometown kid in Hutchinson. He is an absolute effort player. He’ll be a very good pro. Although his ceiling is not quite as high as KT’s, he will likely be a 10 sacks a year guy.

3.Texans: EDGE-Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Texans have needs all over and they have, in my opinion, the best player in the class available at number three overall. This is an easy choice for them.

4.Jets: OT-Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

This pick has the potential to create one of the best young offensive lines in football. Mekhi Becton needs to get in shape. They traded up for AVT a year ago. Now they add Ekwonu who can move inside and allow George Fant to remain at RT who had a very good 2021 season.

5.Giants: S-Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Giants may have missed out on the top two offensive linemen, but they have another pick two spots later. They take the best player available. Hamilton played more slot corner than deep safety in 2021, so he can play all over and the Giants have a lot of versatility in their secondary. Hamilton only adds to that versatility.

6.Jets (CAR): CB-Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Trade! The Jets have the Panthers 2nd rounder from the Sam Darnold trade. They simply send it back with the number 10 overall pick to get what they’ve been longing for. They have to find a true number one corner. Stingley has all the makings of a number one corner, so this would be such an amazing haul.

7.Giants (CHI): OT-Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Giants have to address the offensive line in the draft, and because they went defense at number five overall, they have to go OL here. Cross is the best available OT in this spot, and it’s usually much easier to find success out of interior guys in the later rounds and/or free agency.

8.Falcons: CB-Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Falcons need to find a new corner to lineup across from A.J. Terrell. This would make for a really nice duo on the outside for Atlanta. Gardner may not have had the competition in college, but he was absolutely lock down his whole career and should find himself selected somewhere in the top ten.

9.Broncos: QB-Malik Willis, Liberty

The Broncos have been linked to Aaron Rodgers and a possible trade this off-season a lot, but I am not predicting a blockbuster like that in this mock. They instead draft Malik Willis who has all the tools to be special. He may take some time, and signing Bridgewater back to start for a year could be beneficial for him, but either way I think he has a ton of potential.

10.Panthers (SEA—NYJ): QB-Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Trade! The Panthers cannot complain about this one. They move back and still draft a QB they think can be their franchise guy. Corral was absolutely fantastic against the toughest conference in college football. I think he brings a lot of tools that will translate to the NFL. He’s another guy I don’t think is quite ready, but I would still expect him to start right away.

11.Commanders: WR-Drake London, USC

The Commanders need to add weapons. “Scary” Terry was not able to do enough on his own, and the Curtis Samuel signing hasn’t worked out too well yet. That was mostly because of injury, but nonetheless, they can use some size in their receiving core and London gives them that.

12.Vikings: EDGE-George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Vikings could use some help on the edge. Danielle Hunter can’t stay healthy. If they could get him to stay healthy and add Karlaftis, then their weaker secondary will have much easier jobs. This is also great value to land Karlaftis at. I think he’s a top ten player in this class.

13.Browns: WR-Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Although I think Baker is the issue in Cleveland, I don’t see them moving on yet this off-season. They have to add receivers around Landry. I have to credit one Connor Rogers for this comp, but I totally see it. I think Garrett Wilson comps very well to Calvin Ridley. That’s the type of player we’re talking about for the Browns.

14.Ravens: LB-Nakobe Dean, Georgia

The Ravens will be ecstatic to land one of Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean. I prefer Dean just a little more for their defense. He would really help shield some of the deficiencies Patrick Queen has shown in two seasons. If they can pair Dean with him, then they should both flourish.

15.Eagles (MIA): ILB-Devin Lloyd, Utah

The linebacking core for the Eagles is very weak, but if they can land Dean or Lloyd with one of their three picks in the first round, then they will be much better off in the middle of their defense. Both Dean and Lloyd are great athletes, can cover sideline to sideline, great in coverage, solid tacklers, and good against the run.

16.Eagles (IND): WR-Treylon Burks, Arkansas

With Devonta Smith already their number one receiver, they can use someone just like Treylon Burks. He is built very similar to D.K. Metcalf, but plays a lot like Deebo Samuel. I think if they can bring him in and move him around all over the place, he’d be a great compliment to Smith. They can use him in reverses, screens, line him up in the backfield, and much more. He is very versatile for his size and has the ability to be the best receiver in this class.

17.Chargers: IOL-Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The Chargers prioritized the OL last year when they drafted Rashawn Slater and signed Corey Linsley, but they can still upgrade along the interior. Tyler Linderbaum could be the best center in football as soon as next year. He’s that good of a prospect, but he just so happens to be an interior guy that would likely play guard next to Linsley.

18.Saints: WR-Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Saints cannot rely on Michael Thomas’ health anymore. They should look to add weapons in the draft, and when Michael Thomas is healthy, their offense will just be all the more scary.

19.Eagles: CB-Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The Clemson defense wasn’t so good for no reason. This kid was a big part of that. Andrew Booth was fantastic in 2021, and I think he’d be a great compliment to Darius Slay on the outside for the Eagles.

20.Steelers: QB-Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

I do think the hand-size is a little bit concerning for Pickett, otherwise I think he’d be QB1. He falls a little bit, but ends up staying in Pittsburgh and joining the hometown Steelers, so it all works out for everyone.

21.Patriots: EDGE-Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

The Patriots could use another edge rusher across from Matt Judon, and Jermaine Johnson has done nothing but impress so far in the draft process. He has climbed mock drafts, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he is already off the board when the Patriots select. In this scenario, he is here and the Pats jump on him.

22.Raiders: IOL-Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Raiders have a lot of improving to do on their OL. Josh McDaniels knows how important the OL has been in New England and I think he’ll look to improve that all off-season.

23.Cardinals: CB-Trent McDuffie, Washington

The Cardinals have a lot of pieces on both sides of the ball, but they have a big need at corner. McDuffie has great coverage ability, he’s a very good athlete, and he only had four missed tackles all of 2021. For a corner, that’s a very solid number.

24.Cowboys: S-Lewis Cine, Georgia

I haven’t seen Cine this high in any mocks, but I think he is being a bit overlooked. It’s not the flashiest pick, but I like Cine’s ability in coverage and think he could help the Cowboys right away in 2022.

25.Bills: IDL-Jordan Davis, Georgia

Can you imagine seeing Gregory Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and Jordan Davis fully developed on a defensive front. That is as frightening as it gets. This would be awesome to see, but the Bills are also in a position to take whoever they think can help them win now and I think Jordan Davis would do just that.

26.Titans: OT-Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

The Titans need to improve their OL and help Ryan Tannehill. Taylor Lewan has not played his best football the past couple of seasons, and they don’t have a stable RT. I think the Titans nab one of Raimann or Penning here, and it sounds like Penning fell on boards after the Senior Bowl, so I go with Raimann here.

27.Buccaneers: IOL-Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Bucs should be able to re-sign one of Alex Cappa or Ryan Jensen, but I doubt they can afford both. They’ll likely need to upgrade one of those spots, and I love Zion Johnson’s value here.

28.Packers: CB-Daxton Hill, Michigan

I love the fit Dax Hill brings to the Packers. Hill was primarily a slot corner this season for Michigan, and the Packers need to add a third corner to play the slot. Hill was a major piece of the Wolverines defense and he has experience playing safety, so he brings a bit of versatility to Green Bay.

29.Dolphins (SF): OT-Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The OL is the biggest priority for the Dolphins this off-season. They have too many holes to fill all of them through free agency, so it is almost certain that they’ll need some starting caliber players on draft day. I think Penning brings a nice physical edge and could be a good fit at right tackle on Tua’s blindside.

30.Chiefs: EDGE-David Ojabo, Michigan

The Chiefs end Ojabo’s slide at number thirty. He was originally expected to not get outside the top 20, but with rise of Jermaine Johnson II and the Depth of this edge class, Ojabo slid to here. He’s still very raw, but could end up being a steal this late in round one.

31.Bengals: OT-Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

The Bengals have to fix their OL. We saw it in the super bowl. We saw it against the Titans. They cannot protect Joe Burrow. Kinnard might be a better fit at guard, but with the holes on this OL, they can draft him and test him out all across the OL from LG all the way to RT.

32.Lions (LAR): QB-Sam Howell, North Carolina

Jared Goff is not the Lions Franchise QB. They could just pass this year on a QB and hope to have a shot at one of the top QB’s from next year’s class, but I think they like the vue enough here to grab Howell and let him develop behind Goff.

Round 2

33.Jaguars: WR-Chris Olave, Ohio State

34.Lions: S-Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

35.Texans: RB-Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

36.Jets: CB-Kaiir Elam, Florida

37.Giants: IDL-DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

38.Panthers: IDL-Devonte Wyatt, Georgia *trade*

39.Bears: OT-Daniel Failele, Minnesota

40.Falcons: EDGE-Travon Walker, Georgia

41.Broncos: CB-Roger McCreary, Auburn

42.Seahawks: CB-Kyler Gordon, Washington

43.Commanders: QB-Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

44.Vikings: CB-Jalen Pitre, Baylor

45.Browns: EDGE-Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

46.Ravens: EDGE-Logan Hall, Houston

47.Dolphins: WR-George Pickens, Georgia

48.Colts: WR-Jahan Dotson, Penn State

49.Chargers: EDGE-Drake Jackson, USC

50.Saints: QB-Carson Strong, Nevada

51.Eagles: EDGE-Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

52.Steelers: OT-Max Mitchell, UL-Lafayette

53.Patriots: WR-David Bell, Purdue

54.Raiders: WR-Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

55.Cardinals: TE-Trey McBride, Colorado State

56.Cowboys: IDL-Travis Jones, UConn

57.Bills: CB-Derion Kendrick, Georgia

58.Falcons (TEN): RB-Breece Hall, Iowa State

59.Buccaneers: IDL-Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

60.Packers: WR-John Metchie III, Alabama

61.49ers: CB-Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

62.Chiefs: IDL-Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

63.Bengals: EDGE-Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

64.Broncos (LAR): LB-Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Round 3

65.Jaguars: LB-Chad Muma, Wyoming

66.Lions: WR-Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

67.Texans: CB-Marcus Jones, Houston

68.Jets: LB-Brandon Smith, Penn State

69.Giants: IOL-Dylan Parham, Memphis

70.Jaguars (CAR): S-Kerby Joseph, Illinois

71.Bears: LB-Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

72.Falcons: EDGE-Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

73.Broncos: OT-Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

74.Seahawks: OT-Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

75.Commanders: CB-Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

76.Vikings: LB-Channing Tindall, Georgia

77.Browns: LB-Christian Harris, Alabama

78.Ravens: OT-Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

79.Giants (MIA): EDGE-Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

80.Colts: OT-Sean Rhyan, UCLA

81.Chargers: TE-Jalen Wyderman, Texas A&M

82.Texans (NO): WR-Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

83.Eagles: LB-Quay Walker, Georgia

84.Steelers: CB-Mario Goodrich, Clemson

85.Patriots: LB-JoJo Domann, Nebraska

86.Raiders: EDGE-Boye Mafe, Minnesota

87.Cardinals: RB-Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

88.Cowboys: OT-Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

89.Bills: IOL-Dohnovan West, Arizona State

90.Titans: QB-Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

91.Buccaneers: RB-Dameon Pierce, Florida

92.Packers: EDGE-Josh Paschal, Kentucky

93.49ers: IOL-Thayer Munford, Ohio State

94.Chiefs: WR-Khalil Shakir, Boise State

95.Bengals: IOL-Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

96.Broncos (LAR): S-Smoke Monday, Auburn

97.Ravens: WR-Justyn Ross, Clemson

98.Lions: LB-Troy Andersen, Montana State

99.Saints: TE-Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

100.Saints: S-Verone McKinley III, Oregon

101.Rams: OT-Abraham Lucas, Washington State

102.Dolphins (SF): RB-Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M