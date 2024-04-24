NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 322

Arm Length: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Explodes off the ball and into contact.

Keeps head on a swivel looking for stunts and blitzers.

Appears to get better/more comfortable as the game and season goes on.

Has the athleticism to be effective on pulls.

Possesses NFL-ready size.

Cons

Sometimes whiffs on second-level defenders as he gets downfield.

Could be more accurate with his hands when striking.

Lacks the footwork and strength to win consistently.

Notes

Unanimous First-team All-American in 2023.

Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines in 2021 and 2022.

Academic All-Big Ten in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

First-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

Overview

A unanimous First-team All-American in 2023 and a member of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines, Zak Zinter is one of the most decorated linemen in his class. However, despite his accomplishments, will he continue to play stellar football for whatever team that drafts him?

There’s a reason why Zak Zinter is a highly decorated prospect. Simply put, he knows how to block and he knows how to do it well. Boasting an NFL ready-frame, it’s nice to know there isn’t extra work needing to be done in that regard. Coming off the line of scrimmage, Zinter explodes off the ball. Whether it’s into contact or into his pass set, he comes off ready to do his job. Once he gets into the rep, Zinter also does a good job keeping his head on a swivel to prepare for blitzes, stunts along the defensive line, or for defenders as he progresses through the levels of a defense. Besides all this, Zinter appears to get better as the game and season get going. Given that consistency along an OL is pivotal to a team’s success, it’s good to know that he only improves week by week.

However, one thing Zinter needs to improve upon is his strike accuracy. Too often can Zinter be seen at the line of scrimmage, and downfield, whiffing on a block due to an improperly timed strike. Additionally, Zinter also lacks the footwork and strength needed to consistently win. Periodically, he’s stood up by defensive tackles and has trouble anchoring down in pass protection.

All in all, Zinter is a good product but not a complete product. However, who is? That’s right, no one. While there’s still work that can be done to improve Zinter’s game, he’s a solid offensive guard who’s proven time and time again that he can compete at a high level against top competition.

My Two Cents

To me, Zinter is a plug-and-play offensive guard. I think that he’ll struggle a bit in the NFL, but who doesn’t struggle at least a little? As I explained, he’s a reliable offensive guard that gets better as time goes on. He has the size, he has the experience, and he has the athleticism. All he needs now is to be a little more consistent in addition to minor refinements in his technique. Zinter is someone teams should pay close attention to in Indy.

