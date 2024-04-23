NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 241

Hand Size: 9 ⅞

Arm Length: 32 ⅞

40-Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.58 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: 35″

Broad Jump: 10′ 4″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Insane speed and athleticism for a TE.

Is a big-bodied YAC threat.

Used out wide, in-line, in the slot, and in the backfield.

A good actor who can sell fakes.

Runs a pretty complete route tree.

Cons

Body size is a bit below the average for a traditional TE.

Easy to stand up on blocks.

Can be a tad stiff running routes.

Notes

Started his career at the University of South Carolina.

Named Second-team All-ACC in 2023.

Named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2020 and 2021.

Overview

A transfer from the University of South Carolina, Jaheim Bell was always known for his athleticism. However, in Florida State’s offense, Bell has proven that his skillset isn’t limited to only this. While there’s still work to be done with him, he could be a dangerous threat at the next level if used correctly.

Measuring in at 6’2”, Bell is well below the average height for NFL tight ends. Although listed on ESPN and the FSU website at 6’3”, this is still below average. Nevertheless, his size shows on film as it doesn’t translate to strength when blocking. At the line of scrimmage, when used against blitzing LBs and edges, Bell was easily stood up where he hardly got any drive. On top of this, Bell appears to be a bit tight when running his routes. While this hasn’t proven to be a problem in college, he’ll need to loosen up a bit in the NFL.

Despite the stiffness displayed on his routes, Bell is still a superb athlete and displays very good long speed. A big-bodied YAC threat, Bell could be lethal as offenses further emphasize isolation in space. Besides this, Bell has experience being used in-line, in the slot, out wide, and out of the backfield. Because of this, along with his athleticism, Bell runs a pretty complete route tree. Lastly, Bell is a good actor. On play-action and fake screens, he does a good job breaking down acting like he’s going to block before using his speed and athleticism to detach himself from defenders.

Overall, Bell might not be the ideal size for an NFL tight end, but this doesn’t mean he’s useless. As offensive play-callers are constantly becoming more creative, there’s nothing to say they can’t also be creative with a singular player.

My Two Cents

Bell is an interesting case given his lack of size for the position and potential after the catch. In my opinion, Bell could be extremely successful if used similarly to how Baltimore uses Likely. I know that Likely is a couple of inches taller than the former Seminole, but the way the Ravens use Likely in space would make Bell just as threatening. If that doesn’t work out and Bell works on his blocking, maybe he could be a terrific fullback who has a role somewhat similar to Juszczyk’s in SF. As I said, he’d have to work on his blocking, but it’s good food for thought.

