NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 252

Hand Size: N/A

Arm Length: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Good athleticism and speed to make him a YAC threat.

Good size for a TE.

Can be used in-line, in the slot, and out wide.

Capable blocker on the perimeter against DBs and LBs.

Cons

Can be stiff running his routes.

Doesn’t use his size well to box out defenders.

Shouldn’t be asked to block consistently on the line of scrimmage.

Notes

Ranks first all-time among Texas tight ends in career receptions.

Named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Semifinalist for the John Mackey Award in 2022 and 2023.

Named to the Academic All-Big 12 First-team in 2022.

Overview

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has been an anticipated prospect for a couple of years. Now, NFL teams will finally have the opportunity to acquire his talent. After suffering a heartbreaking loss in the CFB playoff semifinals, how does he measure against the other TE prospects this year?

Moving well for his size, Sanders possesses the required athleticism and speed to make him a considerable threat after the catch. He has experience being used in-line, in the slot, and out wide which furthers the need to account for him on each play. Having good size for the TE position, it also makes him available to be used by OCs anywhere as a blocker. Sanders blocks at his best when he’s used in space on the perimeter against LBs and DBs.

However, while it’s good to have your TE able to block on the perimeter, it’s a bit worrisome that he’s not as good inside, especially with his frame. When blocking at the line of scrimmage, he has difficulty translating his size into power which puts stress on RBs to make correct reads. More so, despite his NFL-ready size, he struggles to box out defenders to haul in contested catches. Even against safeties, he’s been inconsistent at boxing them out. Additionally, for someone as athletic as he is with the ball in his hands, Sanders isn’t the same on his routes. Running routes, he can be stiff which adds flame to the fire for someone who has trouble boxing out defenders in contested catches.

Another hyped prospect, Ja’Tavion Sanders might not be up to par with Brock Bowers, but this doesn’t mean he’s any less a prospect. He might not make the same immediate impact as other prospects, but he could still succeed in the right system.

My Two Cents

One of my least favorite things is when you’re hyped up about a prospect for years and you’re left wanting more after watching their tape. While the makeup is there for Ja’Tavion Sanders, he’ll need to find consistency if he wishes to stick in the NFL. Thankfully for him, it’s a bit of a crapshoot for how TEs will be drafted after Brock Bowers.

