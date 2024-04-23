NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 247

Hand Size: 9 3/4

Arm Length: 32 3/4

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

Vertical: 34.5″

Broad Jump: 9′ 9″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Is a willing and physical blocker at the line of scrimmage and on the outside.

Experience lining up in line and in the slot.

Good size to compete at the NFL level.

Cons

Limited athleticism will restrict him to a traditional TE role.

Still plenty of learning to do as a route runner.

Not the best straight-line speed.

Notes

Is a previous LB turned TE.

Named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

Overview

Previously a linebacker at THE Ohio State University, Cade Stover is someone who, simply put, loves playing the game of football. Playing TE for the Buckeyes the past few seasons, he’s been a reliable target despite his inexperience at the position. Nonetheless, he’s shown steady improvement over the years and will now try his luck in the NFL.

At 6’4” 251 pounds, Stover already has the size to compete at the NFL level. Watching his tape, you can tell Stover used to play on the defensive side of the ball. He’s a willing blocker who loves the physical aspect of the game. Being a willing and physical blocker, he’s also good at it. When blocking both in-line and out wide, he doesn’t overrun his blocks making sure he carries out his assignment the best he can. In the passing game, Stover has experience lining up in-line and out wide as well.

However, Stover’s lack of fluidity, speed, and athleticism looks like it’ll limit him to being a more traditional, in-line tight end. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, you’d like your players to excel in as many roles as possible. This is difficult when it doesn’t seem like Stover’s speed will be able to burn even LBs in the NFL. Still relatively new to the position, there’s still plenty of learning Stover has to do, specifically as a route runner. It appears that he has difficulty deciphering zone versus man and when to sit down versus when to keep running. Aside from this, he needs to learn how to work through space and operate within a space. However, this is something that tends to come with time.

As I said in my opening remarks, Stover was still a reliable target for the Buckeyes. While he might not be the best receiver, he seemed to make the most of it when was called upon. Now it’s up to NFL evaluators for how much value they’ll put on that.

My Two Cents

When I watched Stover’s film, I couldn’t help but wonder how much of his success is attributed to the team he had around him. However, despite OSU’s stellar RB, OL, WR, and QB play in recent memory, I still think that Stover could be a reliable day-three selection. Is there a learning curve that needs to be overcome? Yes. But, just as he was reliable for Ohio State, he could also be for an NFL team.

