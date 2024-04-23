NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 243

Hand Size: 9 3/4

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Good speed for a TE.

Has a great change of direction.

Willing and a terrific blocker.

Runs a complete route tree.

YAC threat with the ball in his hands.

Good actor to sell fakes.

Large size boasts a large catch radius.

Cons

Could be a bit better as a pass blocker.

Sometimes has difficulty working through contact against safeties and slot CBs.

A little undersized to be a traditional TE.

Notes

Two-time national champion at Georgia (2021 and 2022).

First back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award.

Unanimous All-America First-Team in 2023.

Overview

One of the highest regarded players of this year’s draft class, there’s much to like about Brock Bowers. A two-time national champion and the first back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award, Bowers has been one of the best TEs in all of college football and has the potential to make the same impact at the NFL level.

Brock Bowers is one of the best athletes in this year’s entire class. He shows great speed for a TE, is smooth when changing direction, boasts a large catch radius, and is a good actor who can sell fakes in play-action. Despite being a TE, Bowers displays very good YAC ability as Georgia ran designed screens and sweeps to get the ball in his hands. However, Bowers still runs a pretty complete route tree making him a threat at all levels. Besides this, Bowers is a willing and terrific blocker who keeps a constant leg drive to push defenders downfield.

Still, Bowers could use work as a pass blocker as he sometimes finds trouble staying in front of speed and anchoring down against stronger rushers. Additionally, despite his size, Bowers has found it occasionally difficult to finish securing the catch through contact against lesser-sized players such as safeties and slot CBs. Lastly, although the league is slowly moving away from the importance of traditional TEs, it’s still nice to have them on your roster. In comparison to the average size of more traditional TEs, Bowers is a bit undersized. He’ll add muscle as he gets to the NFL, but you’d like your players to be as ready as possible if you’re going to spend a top-ten pick on them.

Recently Bowers has expressed his interest in being a Tennessee Titan. While he’s one of this draft’s greatest talents, it’ll be interesting to watch how the rest of his pre-draft process unfolds. While teams want the best players they can get, it doesn’t mean anything if the player you select wants to be elsewhere.

My Two Cents

Bowers is a top-ten pick. I could even see him being selected as early as five to the Chargers. Nevertheless, Bowers is the best TE this year and is one of the best overall prospects in the draft. For teams that need both a WR and TE, they could kill two birds with one stone by taking the Georgia product.







For more football content click here.