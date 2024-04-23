NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187

Hand Size: 8 ⅝

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Very technical and patient with his route running.

Great get-off from the line of scrimmage and explosiveness out of breaks.

Displays enough physicality at the top of routes without getting penalized.

Shows inside-outside versatility.

Knows how to attack stems and manipulate defenders during his routes.

Cons

A bit underweight for the NFL level.

Straight-line speed is very average.

Shows is capable of catching through contact but lacks the strength to do so consistently.

Notes

Named Second-team All-SEC in 2022.

Two-time college football national champion (2021 and 2022).

2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

Overview

Ladd McConkey has been the unnoticed glue that’s bound the Georgia offense together for the past few years. A two-time college football national champion, McConkey has the elite experience that so many teams covet among their wide receivers. Throughout the pre-draft process, McConkey has finally been getting the recognition he deserves. But will it translate into him being a first-round selection?

If only McConkey was on a different team he would’ve gained more recognition for his prowess as a wideout. McConkey’s game begins with his excellent get-off from the line of scrimmage. From this, he effectively attacks and manipulates DBs with his eyes and body language to confuse opponents mid-route. At the top of his routes, McConkey’s explosiveness is even more apparent also in part to his physicality. At his breaks, McConkey is physical enough to shrug off defenders but not enough to draw a flag for an offensive PI. Because of his patience and focus on the technicalities of route running, McConkey has shown inside-outside versatility while playing for the Bulldogs.

Measuring in at the Reese’s Senior Bowl at 187 pounds, McConkey is a tad underweight for the average NFL WR. This is apparent when tasked with catching the ball through contact and in contested zones. This isn’t to say he isn’t capable of securing contested catches. Rather, he lacks the overall strength required to do so consistently. Besides this, McConkey’s straight-line speed is also very average. He’s dangerous enough to be respected deep but isn’t fast enough to be a home run threat.

As I said, McConkey’s experience on extremely good football teams is one of his most appealing traits. Teetering between the late first and early second rounds, his experience could be the difference maker come April.

My Two Cents

Unfortunately for McConkey, this draft class is filled with highly productive wide receivers. However, he’s consistently shown the ability to perform at a high level. I have a round two grade on the Georgia product. But, depending on how receivers are taken on draft night, it wouldn’t take much to convince me to expend a first-round pick on him.

