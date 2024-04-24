NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 314

Arm Length: 33 ½

40-Yard Dash: 5.13 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.74 seconds

3-Cone: 7.81 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

Vertical: 32.5″

Broad Jump: 9′ 1″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Has a love for the physicality aspect of the game.

Looks to impose his will on the defender across him.

Relentless once he gets a hold of you.

Cons

Plays with heavy feet when operating in space.

Struggles quickly setting his anchor.

Plays top-heavy making him susceptible to whiff.

Notes

Missed the 2022 season due to injury.

Second-team All-ACC in 2021.

First-team All-ACC in 2023.

Overview

Christian Mahogany has been an anticipated prospect for some time now. Scouts were excited about him last year, until he sustained a season-ending injury but, now is when we can finally dive deep into the Boston College product.

When turning on Mahogany’s tape, it’s obvious that he has a clear and passionate love for the physicality aspect of the game of football. Every play no matter if it’s in pass protection or run blocking, he looks to impose his will on the defender across from him. Once the ball is snapped, Mahogany is relentless in trying to finish his job making it essential for defenders to not let him get a grip on you.

However, Mahogany’s feet are way too heavy when he’s asked to operate in space. Moving downfield and along the line of scrimmage, he can be a bit clunky leaving him off-balance. Because he’s already off-balance, Mahogany also tends to go into contact top-heavy leaving him susceptible to whiffing on his assignments, especially at the second level. Additionally, Mahogany has difficulty quickly setting his anchor. More often than not, he’s already in the QB’s lap by the time he anchors down.

Scouts will love Mahogany’s effort and crave to dominate. However, to be effective at the next level, he’ll need to learn to better control his emotions and harness it into more productive play.

My Two Cents

I first noticed Christian Mahogany a few years back while I was watching his teammate Zion Johnson. I was impressed with the young player. However, after last year’s injury, he doesn’t seem to be the same. While it’s still possible he will bounce back, I presume his transition to the NFL will start a bit rocky. However, I still think that someone will reach out to draft the BC product.

For more football content click here.