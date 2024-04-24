NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami

Javion Cohen, OG, Miami

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 33 ⅞

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Does a good job getting his hands on d-linemen before they can put theirs on him.

Shows good strength in the run game.

Anchors down well in pass protection.

Does well swapping assignments on stunts and blitzes.

Does a good job working up to the second level in the run game.

Cons

Could work on staying tighter to the line of scrimmage when pulling.

Doesn’t explode out of his stance.

Poor change of direction makes it difficult for him to move laterally.

Notes

Transferred to Miami from Alabama.

All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023.

Selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2020.

Overview

A transfer from Alabama to Miami, Mario Cristobal has helped turn Javion Cohen into what he is today. He might not have the awards and accolades of other prospects, but he was solid for the Hurricanes and can be solid in the NFL.

With arms measuring almost 34 inches, Cohen does a phenomenal job getting his hands on defensive linemen before they can get theirs on him. From this, he uses his entire 319-pound frame to protect his QB and open holes for his RB. Cohen has good strength in the run game and anchors down well in pass protection. He does a good job identifying stunts and blitzes which allows him to easily swap assignments with his teammates. Lastly, he does a good job working up to the second level in the run game.

However, Cohen doesn’t necessarily explode out of his stance. This puts more stress on himself as he needs to rely on his mass to generate power. Additionally, Cohen’s change of direction isn’t the best which can make it difficult for him to move laterally. This is seen in how he has trouble staying tight to the line of scrimmage when pulling.

Still, don’t sleep on the Miami product. While there’s plenty he can work on, the base for a successful football player is more than there. There are things he can work on, yes. But who’s a 100% complete product coming out of college? That’s right, no one.

My Two Cents

I’ve always kept an eye on Javion Cohen but after watching his film, I was left more than impressed. I don’t know why since Mario Cristobal knows how to get the most out of his linemen, but that I was. Although it might be a reach, I like Cohen in the third round. I see him being more of a Day 3 selection, but enough of the makings are there to where I’d be comfortable taking him on Day 2.

For more football content click here.