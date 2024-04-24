Connect with us

2024 Back Sports Page NFL Mock Draft

2024 BSP Mock Draft

Last year, we let all of our football writers become the GMs of various teams and go through the draft like a GM would. This year, we are doing it once again with some new and old faces joining the fray. We hope you enjoy this year’s edition of the BSP Mock Draft

Pick 1- Chicago Bears and Ean Goldstein – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This pick was all but set in stone the moment the Bears traded Justin Fields. Caleb Williams is not only widely regarded as the best QB of this class, but has been mentioned with Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence as some of the best QB prospects in recent memory. Williams’ arm talent is Mahomes-esque, being able to throw it from different arm angles with a special combination of touch, accuracy, and arm strength. He can sometimes play a bit too much “hero-ball”, but perhaps having 2 Pro Bowl receivers, as well as DeAndre Swift, Cole Kmet, and a solid offensive line will help cover up some rookie mistakes. The Bears have long been desperate for a franchise quarterback, and Caleb Williams is the best shot the Bears have ever had at it.

Pick 2- Washington Commanders and Brian Ramos- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye is the next UNC Tar Heel quarterback to join the Commanders as he had a great second season as a starter exploding for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He makes perfect sense for the Commanders as he is a pure pocket passer who can get the ball out to Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and newly signed running back Austin Ekeler. With Marcus Mariota on the roster, they need a QB, and Maye will be running the show for the Commanders.

Pick 3- New England Patriots and Jake Piccuito- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels has the potential to dramatically transform the New England Patriots offense with his agility and innovative playmaking skills. His ability to keep plays alive through his mobility and maintain accuracy under pressure fits seamlessly with the team’s commitment to strategic discipline and precise execution. Under the guidance of new Head Coach Jerod Mayo, Daniels is set to refine his decision-making and better exploit defensive gaps. His quick thinking, agility, and accuracy equip him to modify and broaden the Patriots’ playbook, potentially leading to a vibrant and powerful offensive period reminiscent of the team’s past triumphs. Additionally, Daniels’ mobility enables the Patriots to implement a balanced run-pass option strategy, akin to the Ravens’ approach with Lamar Jackson, allowing them to strategically build their team around a versatile young quarterback.

