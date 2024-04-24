2024 Back Sports Page NFL Mock Draft

2024 BSP Mock Draft

Last year, we let all of our football writers become the GMs of various teams and go through the draft like a GM would. This year, we are doing it once again with some new and old faces joining the fray. We hope you enjoy this year’s edition of the BSP Mock Draft

Pick 1- Chicago Bears and Ean Goldstein – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This pick was all but set in stone the moment the Bears traded Justin Fields. Caleb Williams is not only widely regarded as the best QB of this class, but has been mentioned with Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence as some of the best QB prospects in recent memory. Williams’ arm talent is Mahomes-esque, being able to throw it from different arm angles with a special combination of touch, accuracy, and arm strength. He can sometimes play a bit too much “hero-ball”, but perhaps having 2 Pro Bowl receivers, as well as DeAndre Swift, Cole Kmet, and a solid offensive line will help cover up some rookie mistakes. The Bears have long been desperate for a franchise quarterback, and Caleb Williams is the best shot the Bears have ever had at it.