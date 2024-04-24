2024 Back Sports Page NFL Mock Draft

2024 BSP Mock Draft
Last year, we let all of our football writers become the GMs of various teams and go through the draft like a GM would. This year, we are doing it once again with some new and old faces joining the fray. We hope you enjoy this year’s edition of the BSP Mock Draft
Pick 1- Chicago Bears and Ean Goldstein – Caleb Williams, QB, USC
This pick was all but set in stone the moment the Bears traded Justin Fields. Caleb Williams is not only widely regarded as the best QB of this class, but has been mentioned with Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence as some of the best QB prospects in recent memory. Williams’ arm talent is Mahomes-esque, being able to throw it from different arm angles with a special combination of touch, accuracy, and arm strength. He can sometimes play a bit too much “hero-ball”, but perhaps having 2 Pro Bowl receivers, as well as DeAndre Swift, Cole Kmet, and a solid offensive line will help cover up some rookie mistakes. The Bears have long been desperate for a franchise quarterback, and Caleb Williams is the best shot the Bears have ever had at it.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 13 hours ago
Deep Dive into Ted Williams and the Red Seat Home Run
The home run Ted Williams hit on June 9, 1946, is marked to this...
-
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas Height: 6’0 ½” Weight: 297 Arm Length: 32...
-
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois Height: 6’2” Weight: 304 Arm Length: 32 ⅜ ...
-
NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Graham Barton, OT, Duke
Graham Barton, OT, Duke Height: 6’5” Weight: 313 Arm Length: 32 ⅞ ...