10 Deadline Day Deals You Might Have Missed

The last day of the transfer window often brings with it a frenzy of transfer activity across Europe, and this year was no different. Marquee names such as Joao Cancelo and Jorginho secured moves, yet there were plenty of key transfers that flew under the radar. It’s time to take a look at the ten most noteworthy deals you might have missed.

10. Marc Albrighton to West Brom(midfielder)

The glorious Leicester City team of 2015-16 is all but a distant memory, as Marc Albrighton’s departure means that club captain Jamie Vardy is the only current member of the club. The 33 year old Englishman secured a loan move to Championship side West Bromwich Albion after appearing in 224 matches for Leicester City since signing for them in 2014.

9. Felipe to Nottingham Forest(defender)

Nottingham Forest were perhaps the busiest club on deadline day, as this won’t be the last time they’re featured on this list. Felipe will join Steve Cooper’s outfit on a one and a half year deal from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The 33 year old former Brazilian international had fallen out of favor with Diego Simeone and will be keen to bolster Forest’s backline as they attempt to stave off a relegation battle.

8. Albert Sambi Lokonga to Crystal Palace(midfielder)

After failing to deliver on the promise shown early last season, 23 year old Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has been handed an opportunity to impress at Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. After Arsenal snapped up Jorginho as cover to Thomas Partey, it became clear that the sparingly used Lokonga was no longer part of the current setup. Palace have a reputation of working well loaned talent, and Patrick Vieira will be pleased to have the young Belgian at his disposal.

7. Diego Llorente to Roma(defender)

A worrying lack of January transfer spend in Serie A culminated in solely loan deals, with the most high profile of these being Spanish center back Diego Llorente completing his move from Leeds United to Jose Mourinho’s Roma. The 29 year old will be hoping to establish himself at a top European side to force his way back into the Spanish international setup.

6. Ayoze Perez to Real Betis(forward)

After failing to garner significant playing time at Leicester City this season, Ayoze Perez was loaned out to one of the top 4 contenders in Spain, Real Betis. The versatile 29 year old forward enjoyed moderate success during his time in the Premier League, scoring 54 goals for Newcastle and Leicester since his move from Tenerife in 2014.

5. Thorgan Hazard to PSV Eindhoven(forward)

Known to many as the younger brother of Eden Hazard, Thorgan ended his nine year stay in the Bundesliga with a loan deal to PSV Eindhoven. With only 2 starts in 2022-2023, it was clear that Hazard was on the fringes at Borussia Dortmund. Having sold star forward Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, Hazard will provide some much needed attacking reinforcement for the Dutch giants as they try to mount a title challenge in the latter stage of the season.

4. Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest(midfielder)

After an emotional goodbye at St. James’ Park on Tuesday night, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey left Newcastle United after seven years and 186 appearances. A polarizing figure of Newcastle’s Mike Ashley era, Shelvey became the 29th signing for Nottingham Forest in 2022/2023. Yes, you read that correctly.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana to Southampton(forward)

Languishing near the bottom of the Premier League, Southampton were able to get their man on deadline day, as Kamaldeen Sulemana completed his 33 million dollar switch from French club Rennes. Having comfortably led Ligue 1 in dribbles per 90 minutes, Sulemana is known for his trickery and has been touted as a potential star. The 20 year old Ghanaian will have immense pressure to deliver, as he became Southampton’s club record signing.

2. Luca Pellegrini to Lazio(defender)

In one of the rare Serie A transfers, left back Luca Pellegrini joined Lazio on a season long loan deal. Pellegrini had previously been out on loan to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, but was subsequently recalled by his parent club Juventus, then loaned out to Lazio in a bizarre deadline day development. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is said to have been keen to bring the 23 year old Italian to the capital, having been a long time admirer of his.

1. Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid(defender)

Matt Doherty is now an Atletico Madrid player, in perhaps one of the strangest transfers of recent memory. The transfer was originally agreed upon to be a loan, but FIFA rules state that a club can loan out no more than 8 players per season, and Tottenham had already surpassed that limit. With the arrival of Pedro Porro, there was no room for Doherty to remain at Tottenham, so the only option was to agree to a mutual termination of his contract.