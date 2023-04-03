Ashland University: Perfect Again

Ashland University is perfect again, completing another national championship with a 78-67 final decision over Minnesota-Duluth on April 1. This is the third title in program history, and the second undefeated season for the Eagles Women’s Basketball team. Not only that, but Ashland joins a select few as the sixth school to win three national titles. Also worthy of note is a bit of history for head coach Kari Pickens. But let’s go into further detail about what makes this group memorable for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Stars Lead The Way For Ashland University

Of course, when talking about AU stars, look no further than senior forward Annie Roshak. The G-MAC conference player of the year finished the championship with an Ashland game-high 20 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. The senior led all scorers at just over 14.5 points per contest in 37 games for the Eagles this year. Graduate senior Hallie Heidemann, who was the focus of a story earlier in the season, also contributed with her sharp-shooting abilities. The Cincinnati native made 49.5% of her three-point attempts this season and set a new school record in threes. So, whether it be stretching out the floor with Heidemann, or attacking inside with Roshak, Ashland would provide lots of explosive offense this season. A couple other players not mentioned are featured in a March article here.

Pickens Making History

Back to Coach Pickens. With the win, she joins current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey in a very exclusive group. To put it into further detail, Pickens won a championship as a player with the Eagles in the 2012-13 season. Then, as an assistant coach, she helped Ashland pull off a 37-0 season in 2016-17. Now, in 2022-23, as a fifth-year head coach, she finds herself back on top. Only Pickens and Mulkey are the two to pull off that feat in NCAA Women’s Basketball. Mulkey, comparatively, has won two championships in her playing days; once as an assistant, and three times in head coaching duties. But still, it is some elite company to be with one of the more recognizable coaching names in women’s basketball.

Final Thoughts on the Ashland University Season

It almost feels just like yesterday that the season got underway. Now, with a third championship about to etched in Kates Gymnasium, Ashland University basketball will be a force to reckon with for quite some time to come. Of course, there will be some roster shake-ups, but Pickens will be back and ready to go for a title defense. And some AU fans can’t wait for November 2023 to roll around. Only time will tell which way this team will go.