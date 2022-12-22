Connect with us

Big Blue Report Extra: Davis Webb

Randy Zellea With Back Sports Page and the Big Blue Report sits down with back up QB Davis Webb to discuss his return to the Giants, his time with Buffalo as well as the Jets, post playing day plans, LPG’s Softball game, reflections on his first run in NY and much more!

