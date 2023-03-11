Chuck Clark To The New York Jets

The Trade

The New York Jets acquired veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The trade will not become finalized until March 15th which marks the start of the new season.

What Clark brings to the Jets

Clark is a veteran safety and a well-liked guy in the locker room who can step up and be a leader. Last season, he had 101 total tackles, one forced fumble, and four passes defended. In his three seasons as a starter, he had 274 total tackles, and was the only Raven in that span with multiple forced fumbles, interceptions, and defensive touchdowns. Clark is a do-it-all safety who is not afraid to get his hands dirty and is also a ball hawk.

Another Roster Move

In a salary cap move, following the trade, the Jets released wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Berrios spent four seasons with the Jets logging 1,085 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. In 2021, he was an All-Pro on special teams.

Low-Risk, High Reward

This is a simple low-risk, high reward trade for the Jets as they gave up little to nothing. It is rare a player selected in the seventh round will be an impactful player to your roster and the Jets just got a starting safety out of it. Chuck Clark has a team-friendly contract at just $2.5 million a year but due to his $1.6 million dollar roster bonus, he has a cap hit of $4.1 million.

Why the Jets made the trade?

The Jets made the trade as they needed an upgrade at the safety position. The Jets two safeties in Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead, were a part of a defense that ranked fourth in yards allowed. Joyner who started last season is a pending free agent who will most likely not get brought back. Clark will most likely start at free safety for the Jets next season and will be a key upgrade.

Why the Ravens made the trade?

The Ravens can afford to give up Clark as they have depth at the position including Marcus Williams who they signed and former first round pick Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens need to create cap space to afford quarterback Lamar Jackson’s nonexclusive franchise tag. This move creates $3.64 million in cap space for the Ravens, but they must create another $6 million in order to afford Jackson’s contract.