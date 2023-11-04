It is November, and we are entering the final month of the regular season for the 2023 College Football season. The College Football Playoff committee released their first rankings this past Tuesday night, and there were no real surprises. The biggest argument from me would be ranking Ohio State #1 over Georgia. I’m of the opinion Georgia should be #1 until they are beaten, but nonetheless. Week 10 will be a fun one to watch, especially in the Big XII and SEC.

Big XII

Kansas State will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox. With Oklahoma falling to Kansas last weekend, this game has become even bigger for the conference. Texas will once again be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Maalik Murphy will need to play better against the Wildcats than he did against BYU. Murphy needs to get the Longhorn’s offense tempo going early, or the Kansas State defense will cause havoc all morning long for the Texas offense. Can Kansas State get DJ Giddens going against a very good Texas defense? One thing is certain: there will be a lot of eyes tuning in to watch Saturday morning.

Oklahoma is making its last trip to Stillwater on Saturday afternoon for the foreseeable future. This rivalry is a casualty of conference realignment. Can the Sooners rebound from their loss last week to Kansas? Oklahoma State started the year off on a rocky with back-to-back losses to South Alabama and Iowa State but have since turned their season around with four straight wins. This is a series the Sooners have dominated over the years. Who will win what could possibly be the last Bedlam game? Tune in on Saturday at 2:30 on ABC to find out.

SEC

Missouri will try to prove to the world they belong when they travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the two-time defending National Champions on Saturday afternoon. Can the Tigers offense put up points on the stingy Bulldog defense? One thing is for sure: Mizzou will not sneak up on Georgia this weekend. Can Carson Beck have another weekend like he did last week against Florida? Georgia will be out to prove they should be the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff poll.

LSU travels to Tuscaloosa looking to knock Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in back-to-back years. The Tide essentially have a two-game lead over Ole Miss in the west and want to ensure they have the tiebreaker over LSU for the division. If LSU can pull off the major upset, it could possibly put the Western division in a three-way tie if Ole Miss can beat Texas A&M on Saturday morning. If Ole Miss were to lose to the Aggies, LSU would be in sole possession of first place in the division and control its own destiny for winning the division. Bryant-Denny Stadium will be rocking on Saturday night.