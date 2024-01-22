Curtis Blaydes – We Want More

Curtis “Razor” Blaydes, heavyweight, 17 – 4, has competed and come out victorious against some of the best heavyweights to come into the UFC octagon: Junior dos Santos, Volkov, Aspinall, Daukaus… and we want more. Since 2020 he had only lost once, to Derrick Lewis (by KO), before his April 22, 2023 loss to Pavlovich.

Image – BOEC.com

Upcoming

He had to withdraw from his scheduled November 2023 fight because of an ankle injury last November. Now he is set to fight March 9, 2024, in UFC 299, against Jailton Almeida.

In my opinion, Curtis Blaydes has been under hyped in the UFC. Although #5 UFC ranked heavyweight, we just don’t see him fight often enough. Ciryl Gane had pretty keen insight into why that is when he said “He doesn’t have a big name, he’s dangerous, he doesn’t have a belt, he doesn’t have hype.” Yet here we are. An outstanding 10 year professional record, and a pending fight.

Image – Newsday

Fight Style

Known as a formidable wrestler and powerful striker, Blaydes has won 71% by KO/TKO and only 5% by decision, and against some of the best current heavyweights (see above). This doesn’t negate his wrestling skills, he has executed some amazing takedowns and solid wrestling during his fights. The bottom line is that his consistency as a finisher with the win is outstanding and he deserves more opportunities to move toward a champion title.

Image – Sherdog

The Winning Underdog

Even though Blaydes is coming off a loss, he usually wins. He is the underdog but he might just surprise a lot of people. We aren’t wrong to expect a fantastic heavyweight fight at UFC 299.

Image – BJPenn.com

More…

Curtis Blaydes is where he is by skill and athleticism, not by being loud and creating strife with opponents. He is a professional MMA fighter who’s taken down some of the UFC’s best, and his fights are exciting to watch. After this next match-up I hope we see at least one, if not two more, in 2024.

The only way Blaydes is going to get “a name” is by fighting opponents “with hype.” “Razor” Blaydes has earned his opportunities over the long haul. He is a somewhat “fresh” face, and it doesn’t hurt to have things shaken up a little in the heavyweight division.