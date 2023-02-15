Denver Broncos Defensive Report Card

Defensive/Special Teams Report Card

Defensive Line B

This group found ways to stop the run and this unit was one of the bright spots but at the same time, guys like Elijah Garcia, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, DJ Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike are under contract heading into the 2023 season.

Edge Rushers B

Everyone in Broncos country thought that losing Bradley Chub would take a step back but Randy Gregory proved to be a fantastic addition on the edge and was one of the key pieces in the teams top ranked defense in ’23.

Linebackers B

Josey Jewell was a leader in that unit and even though there weren’t many standouts in the group. I could see the Broncos adding depth to the inside linebacker position in the offseason and in the Draft.

Defensive Backs A

Patrick Surtain and Justin Simmons emerged as the team leaders in the secondary of the Broncos and I really think that the future is bright for the team’s Defensive Backs.

Special Teamers A

Despite missing a 64 yard field goal in the season opener against the Seahawks, Brandon McManus is still one of the teams reliable kickers but I think the Broncos will end up keeping Corliss Waitman as the punter with Mitchell Fraboni as the long snapper. I expect this unit to remain the same in 2023.

Overall Grade B+

The Defense and Special Teams were the bright spots in the Broncos losing season in 2023 but with Sean Payton now at the helm the expectation level in Denver is high.





