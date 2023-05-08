Did the Eagles Win the NFL Draft? Draft Recap

Eagles Draft Picks

About a week has passed since the 2023 NFL Draft and fans have continued to rave about their favorite teams’ draft picks. However, on paper, it seems like the Philadelphia Eagles had the best draft through and through.

With their seven draft picks, this is how it went:

Round 1 • Pick 9 (9) • DT Jalen Carter Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith Round 3 • Pick 2 (65) • OT Tyler Steen Round 3 • Pick 3 (66) • DB Sydney Brown Round 4 • Pick 3 (105) • CB Kelee Ringo Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo

The Eagles addressed needs and acquired big names from the likes of Georgia University to get the whole NFL community talking about the former NFC Champs.

Not only did GM Howie Roseman draft exceptional from a talent aspect, but he also acquired RB D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick swap this draft.

First Round Picks

In my opinion, like many others, it’s hard to not look at the Eagles’ draft picks and think they had the best three days of any other team in the NFL. The Birds were so close to winning a Super Bowl and have gotten even better in this offseason which is scary for the rest of the NFL.

Many mock drafts had DT Jalen Carter going to Philadelphia which inevitably happened on day one. The Eagles lost DT Javon Hargrave in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers so replacing him with another dominant tackle was important. The former Georgia Consensus All-American defensive tackle will join last year’s first-round pick Jordan Davis in the trenches. Carter has had some character and off-the-field issues in the past which the Eagles will need to control for Carter to show his full potential on the field this upcoming season. Other than that, this was a home run pick for Philly.

The “Philadelphia Bulldogs” went right back to a Georgia prodigy DE Nolan Smith at the end of day one. Smith had electric numbers at the Combine to make his name get floated around going inside the top 10 but he fell into the Eagles’ lap at pick 30. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, 41.50″ vertical jump, and 128″ broad jump. Those numbers alone make this an intriguing pick and will fit right in on the Eagles’ dominant defensive front.

Day Two Picks

The Eagles continued to address needs on day two. Tyler Steen is a 6’5″ 317 lbs offensive lineman that spent three years at Vanderbilt before playing his senior season at Alabama. He won’t be a day-one starter but certainly be the next man up if any of the starters get injured. According to ESPN.com, he will back-up Cam Jurgens at the left guard position to begin his NFL career.

With their second third-round pick the Eagles went with DB Sydney Brown out of Illinois. The Eagles’ secondary is relatively thin after losing C.J. Gardner Johnson in free agency to the Lions. Brown led the Big Ten conference with six interceptions last season and ended his college career with 320 tackles. Brown will have the opportunity to make a day one impact and become the starter at free safety.

Day Three Picks

DT Moro Ojomo out of Texas in the seventh round. Both players will have to make a name for themselves in mini-camp and training camp to make a roster spot this season. To wrap up the draft the Eagles selected QB Tanner McKee out of Stanford in the sixth round and

Final Thoughts

The Eagles went out and improved an already talented roster. What more could Eagles fans ask out of Howie Roseman and the front office? This is exactly what you’d want to see from a team that is so close to another Super Bowl. But just like any draft, no one will truly know how good any of these rookies will be until those pads come on in training camp. That is when everyone will get an idea of how good these players can potentially be.

Grade: A

