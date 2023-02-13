Dodgers Sign David Peralta and Alex Reyes to One-Year Deals

The Dodgers made two free agent additions to improve the depth of the major league roster by signing David Peralta and Alex Reyes.

Dodgers Sign David Peralta to a One-Year, $6.5M Deal

The Dodgers need to strengthen their outfield depth. They did so by adding another left-handed bat in the person of former Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays left fielder David Peralta. Peralta is very familiar with the NL West, and I think he will be an impact bat in the Dodgers lineup in 2023. It’s somewhat of a Diamondbacks reunion in LA as Daniel Hudson, David Peralta and JD Martinez are former D-Backs that are on the team right now.

Peralta is an above average defender in left fielder but is an elite hitter on all facets of the game. I think the Dodgers are getting an elite hitter in Peralta who I think will provide big hits and homers. Peralta last season had a .248 Batting Average, 12 Home Runs and 47 RBI’s. I also believe that he can get back to being a 18-20 home run guy this season. Maybe the hitting coaches can help Peralta re-find his power.

Dodgers Sign Alex Reyes to a 1 Year 1.1 $6.5M Deal

The Dodgers needed to also get their bullpen situated in the backend. To address that, they signed Alex Reys to provide depth in the backend of the ‘pen as the team hopes that he can solve the team’s closer woes. Reyes missed the entire 2022 season with season-ending shoulder surgery and won’t return until May as he will continue to rehab for the first month of the regular as he’s expected to miss Spring Training as well. He was once a Top 50 prospect and looks to show his apparent talent.

Breaking Down the Dodgers Batting Lineup with David Peralta

Breaking Down the Dodgers Bullpen Depth with Alex Reyes

I think the Dodgers will benefit big time from adding David Peralta and Alex Reyes which I think makes their prospect depth charts even stronger and deeper. Although James Outman, Jason Heyward, and Steven Duggar still have a shot to make the team’s Opening Day roster, that is a long shot now as I think Martinez can play some corner OF along with DHing full time.