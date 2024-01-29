On Saturday, Movsar Evloev defeated Arnold Allen unanimously from all three judges’ scorecards 29-28. With this victory, Evloev has now improved his record to a flawless 8-0 in the UFC and 18-0 overall in his career. At the same time, it’s worth noting that all of his UFC wins have come through decision. The Russian native has now made his case to contend for the belt, making him this week’s fighter spotlight.

Movsar Evloev vs Arnold Allen- image MMA Junkie

How Mosvar performed

This past weekend, Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen faced off in a crucial fight to determine who would be the next contender for the Featherweight belt. As I said last week, in the new segment, three fights you can’t miss. “While this may be a boring fight, you’ll get to see high levels of grappling and who has the best boxing skills.” As you saw Saturday, Evloev was relentless with the takedowns, going 5-17 and having over three minutes of control time. And both fighters threw a combined 234 strikes at a distance. After a controversial stoppage at a crucial point in the third round. Evloev was still able to gather himself to get the win. While there are questions about whether he can go five rounds, Evloev has shown us he has all the tools to contend for the belt. Making himself this week’s fighter spotlight.

Movsar Evloev- image MMA Weekly

Whos Next?

Now fifth in the featherweight division, Evloev will have to wait to see who’s available next. In the coming months, top Featherweights will take on career-defining fights. With Volkanovski taking on Illia Topuria at UFC 298, Max Holloway fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, and Yair Rodriguez taking on Brian Ortega in February. Evloev might have to wait for his next match until late winter or early spring. But once all these fights occur, we should get another wave of amazing Featherweight fights. Even though Movsar is ready to contend for the belt. Don’t be surprised if the Featherweight division gets shaken up, and Movsar needs one more fight to get his chance at the belt. With the UFC taking a week off, check out the latest untapped potential.