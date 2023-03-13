With the offseason now in full swing in the NFL, let’s take a look at the Free Agency Preview for the Cincinnati Bengals.

BSP’s Jack Coyle has a preview on the Chicago Bears here. So what’s on tap in the offseason for the jungle?

Free Agency Preview: Cincinnati Bengals

2022 On the Record –

2022 was another successful season for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 12-4 record led to a second straight AFC North championship. The team also had a deep playoff run before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. And many fans are still in thrill over the play of Joe Burrow and a solid defense. However, there may be some key shakeups coming once the new league year begins later this week.

How Much Cash is Available in Cincinnati?

According to this SB Nation article, the Bengals have one of the top six cap spaces in the NFL, at $35.6 million. The question will be how much is Cincinnati willing to spend, or if they want to extend their key centerpieces (Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase).

What About the NFL Draft?

This year, Cincy only has 7 picks in the draft, with the first coming at No. 28 in Round 1. The key things to watch will be who they select to partner with Trey Hendrickson for pass rushing. Also if they grab a tight end and try to beef up the O-Line and help the secondary.

Now the Big Question – Free Agents

Four key pieces of the defensive are set to hit the market. Safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, corner Eli Apple, and linebacker Germaine Pratt will all be free agents. Bates is already drawing multiple suitors. More details on who is set to hit free agency from the Bengals can be found here.

Final Thoughts

Now, as Joe Burrow prepares to wrap up his rookie contract, the cap space will become a bigger question mark in southwest Ohio. Some tough decisions will have to be made, but if the Bengals can keep their young core together, success shall soon follow.