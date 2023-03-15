Free Agency Preview: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Record: 9-8

Cap Space: $30,233,236

The Seahawks currently do not have a lot of needs on this team. And with a significant amount of draft capital, they could be more inclined to sit out free agency and fill needs through the NFL Draft. The team re-signed Geno Smith to a very team friendly deal. He’s only a $10M cap hit this year. They still have the option to draft a guy to study behind Geno, but aren’t in a situation where they have to do it.

With that said, they are in dire need of some help along the defensive line. As of this writing, the Seahawks have just released Shelby Harris. This comes as a bit of a surprise. Could this be a precursor to re-signing Poona Ford? Harris is on the wrong side of 30, so it appears they are trying to get younger.

Notable Pending Free Agents:

Poona Ford: Seattle’s best defensive linemen, the Seahawks surely would like to have him back. With that said, his play declined as Seattle was switching defensive schemes so he may not be a part of the future. I personally think that Seattle has the cap space to sign him and they need to get it done. Losing Harris (their second best defensive lineman) and Ford would be a major blow. Ford needs to be here to anchor the defense for years to come.

Gabe Jackson: Jackson may be on his way out. The team seems to be shedding more of their older players and Jackson will be 32 this year. I think they’ll be looking to get younger at the position.

Marquise Goodwin: a journeyman receiver in this league, Goodwin found a home with the team last season as the team’s third wide receiver. Geno had a good rapport with him and I think it would be beneficial to have him back for another season.

Kyle Fuller: with the retirement of Center Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller becomes more important to the team. He started 9 games in 2021 and could slide in as starter for 2023 or stick to his back up role.

Free Agent Pickups:

With over $30M in cap space, I do expect the Seattle Seahawks to be a bit active in free agency. It may not lead to many signings, but I would be surprised if they couldn’t sign anybody. In evaluating their options, I look at needs in the front 7, as well as youth.

With that said, take a look at the list of potential additions to the team:

Frank Clark: a solid edge rusher in this league. Clark was originally drafted by the Seahawks and was traded to Seattle. I’d try to get more defensive linemen as Seattle has an edge rushing presence. However, I can’t dismiss this due to the familiarity and his relatively young age.

Marcus Davenport: while he hasn’t lived up to his potential, Davenport is still a really young and exciting talent. As long as he can stay healthy. REPORT: Davenport will sign with Vikings.

Sheldon Rankins: one of the best defensive linemen available. Rankins would be an upgrade to what is currently on the roster. If they can re-sign Ford and sign Rankins, they would have an upgrade at the position from last season.

Shelby Harris: I wouldn’t rule the Seahawks re-signing Harris after letting him go. He is a strong leader and still has good football left in him. With that said, they’d like to have him at a more affordable rate.

Bobby Wagner: there are rumors about Wagner coming back to the team he started his career with. He would bring additional leadership in the locker room to this young defense. Wagner showed last year that he still has the talent to be a solid starter. Seattle just shouldn’t expect a long commitment.

Dre’Mont Jones: UPDATE: this deal is unofficially official. Seattle reportedly will sign Jones to a 3-year, $51.53M deal. Jones is a big addition for their defense that is in need of some talent along the line of scrimmage.

