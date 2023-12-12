Connect with us

Giants-Packers Coverage!!!

The New York Giants host the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night Football matchup in MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Monday’s game marks the 56th regular-season meeting between the Giants and Packers and the second consecutive year that they have met. Last season, the teams faced off on Oct. 9 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the Giants defeated the Packers, 27-22. 

The Packers hold a 29-24-2 advantage in the regular-season series, which is separated by 19 points (Packers 999, Giants 980). The series is tied in MetLife Stadium, 2-2. 

This is the Giants’ fifth prime-time and second Monday night game of the season. Their five prime-time matchups is their highest total since they played five in 2016. 

This is the second time in the 54-year history of Monday Night Football that the Giants have hosted two Monday night games in the same season. In 2020, the Giants hosted Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay on Monday nights.

