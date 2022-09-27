Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: New Season Is almost Here

A new season is here and Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram are back for a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle.

In this episode we discuss the Boston Celtics situation, Kevin Durant’s dedication to Brooklyn, the longevity of the Miami Heat, the lack of star power in NY and more!!!

Follow the show at Back Sports Page and all of our social and podcast platforms!!!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: New Season Is almost Here

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Tracy Graven

Is Anyone Going to Step Up and Take Accountability?

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Hardwood Huddle