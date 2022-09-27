Hardwood Huddle: New Season Is almost Here

A new season is here and Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram are back for a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle.
In this episode we discuss the Boston Celtics situation, Kevin Durant’s dedication to Brooklyn, the longevity of the Miami Heat, the lack of star power in NY and more!!!
Follow the show at Back Sports Page
