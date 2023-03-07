Immanuel Quickley Shines

Immanuel Quickley shined in his start for the New York Knicks Sunday night in a game against the Boston Celtics. Quickley replaced the injured Jalen Brunson who sat out the game with a sore left foot. Brunson has been great in his first season with the Knicks as one of the anchors of the team.

Game of the Year?

The Knicks-Celtics game on Sunday night has the potential to be the game of the year. The game featured a plethora of highlight-reel plays, back-and-forth action, and even impressive comebacks late. The Knicks prevailed however in double overtime, winning 131-129.

Josh Hart Impact

The Knicks have not lost since Josh Hart was traded to the the Knicks. The Knicks are currently 9-0 with Hart being a key contributor. Hart had ten points, eight rebounds, and two assists in the win over the Celtics in forty minutes of action.

Career Night

Quickley saw career highs in both minutes and points in the double overtime win. In 55 minutes The Kentucky product had thirty-eight points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in fifty-five minutes. Quickley also made his presence felt on the defensive end with four steals and two blocks.

6th Man of the Year?

Quickley is definitely a contender for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. This season he is averaging 13.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 3,1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is another contender for the award but has been dealing with an ankle injury. Quickley has taken advantage with Brogdon sidelined and seems to be closing the gap on the award.

Proving the Haters Wrong

Quickley came into the league with a chip on his shoulder after being the twenty-fifth selection in the 2020 NBA Draft. CBS Sports gave the Knicks a D+ for the selection of the Wildcats guard. Quickley looks like he is a top-five member of the draft class which featured Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton.