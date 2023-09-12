Jets Win, But At What Cost

Week 1 of the NFL season was something New York Jets fans were supposed to look forward too. Their fan base was very loud and energetic. The Jets finally have a franchise quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and there was a lot of hype they would make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and even compete for a Super Bowl.

However, unfortunately, their offense and maybe even their season took a drastic turn just 75 seconds into the Jets offense. Rodgers tore his achilles while being sacked by Leonard Floyd. He will now be out for the rest of the season.

The Jets win in overtime by a score of 22-16. However, the Jets will now have to go the rest of the season without their leader and franchise quarterback.

Zach Wilson Redemption Tour?

With Rodgers out, former second overall pick Zach Wilson sees himself back as the starting quarterback for the Jets. He looked fine in the Jets win throwing for 140 passing yards as well as a touchdown and an interception. He also had six rushing yards on four carries.

However, he still looked nervous and afraid to make mistakes. Also, the interception was an awful throw as he basically threw it right to Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. For the Jets to keep those playoff hopes alive and for Wilson to keep his job, he needs to seriously step it up and be more confident.

In the two seasons Wilson was a starter he has a negative TD-interception ratio as he has 16 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. For the Wilson redemption tour to become a reality, he needs to clean up his turnover issues and be able to make the throws necessary.

Run Game Needs To Continue To Dominate

The Jets had no issues running the ball in their Week 1 victory. Running back Breece Hall looked great after recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus as he had 127 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards.

On the other hand, big off-season acquisition Dalvin Cook did not look impressive. He averaged just 2.7 yards per carry finishing with a total of 33 rushing yards. However, he was able to help in the receiving game adding 26 yards.

It seems like the running backs will be a part of the receiving game as well as the duo combined for 56 receiving yards. Third-string running back Michael Carter got in on the fun and had 12 receiving yards.

Early Catch of The Year Candidate?

It was just Week 1 and there is a lot of football left to be played. However, we already might have catch of the year thanks to Garrett Wilson. Just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wilson snags the game-tying touchdown with just one hand while being heavily contested by former all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Sauce Gardner Looked Awful

One concern for the Jets defense was reigning defensive rookie of the year Sauce Gardner had the worst game of his career. In 68 snaps, he was targeted five times allowing five receptions for 62 yards. That resulted a passer rating allowed of 118.8.

There was one play in particular where he was caught grabbing the jersey of Stefon Diggs and still allowed the catch. It is just one game so it is not time to hit the panic button, but Gardner needs to step it up next week as he will have the task of guarding another great wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb.

Offensive Line Looked Abysmal

One of the few weaknesses on this Jets roster is their offensive line. They showed that weakness in the victory as they allowed three sacks. One of those sacks caused Rodgers to tear his achilles and have his season cut short.

Jordan Whitehead Already Owned Bonus

Jordan Whitehead was one of the best players on the field for the Jets. He already has a career-high in interceptions after picking off Josh Allen three times. His career-high three interceptions earned him a $250,000 bonus. It is not often players receive a bonus after just one game.

New York Sack Exchange

Normally, the NYSE stands for the New York Stock Exchange. However, the Jets showed it also stood for the New York Sack Exchange. They sacked Allen for a total of five times.

Jermaine Johnson had a sack as well as Al Woods and John Franklin-Myers. However, Quinton Jefferson had a game-high two sacks. Even with a relatively quiet game from Quinnen Williams, the Jets were still able to get after the quarterback.

Hard Knocks Star Gets Game-Winner

Undrafted rookie wide receiver and former Hard Knocks star Xavier Gipson was able to deliver the Jets win in overtime. His incredible punt return for a touchdown led to the Jets starting off the season 1-0. Once he crossed the end zone he was joined by teammates and coaches including head coach Robert Saleh.

