Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Report Card

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for receiver Davante Adams, and they were expected to do big things this past season, but that did not happen. Instead, the Raiders battled injuries, a poor defense, and an inconsistent offense, which led them to a 6-11 record.

Quarterbacks

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 3,522, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, with an 86.3 passer rating. Carr had an up-and-down season; at times, he played great, using his legs to get out of the pocket and to make players. However, at other times Carr would not use his legs and take sacks. The Raiders offensive line could have been better, but Carr’s inability to move in the pocket hurt the Raiders. Carr was benched for the last two games for Jarett Stidham; he played well against the San Francisco 49ers and struggled against the Chiefs.

Grade: C

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs had a fantastic season; he led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards and added 12 touchdowns. Jacobs was a workhorse for the Raiders; he also caught 53 passes for 400 yards. Jacobs proved his worth as an all-around running back in a contract year. Against the Seattle Seahawks, Jacobs rushed for 229 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the Raiders the 40-34 victory. No other running back saw the field much, and Jacobs did not like to come out of the game.

Fullback Jakob Johnson led the way for Jacobs in the rushing attack; he was an outstanding blocker.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers

Adams led the Raiders with 100 catches, 1,516 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He Broke Tim Brown‘s franchise record for single-season yards. Adams was every bit as advertised for the Raiders. Hunter Renfrow dealt with injuries this year and played in only ten games. He hauled in 36 passes for 330 yards. Mack Hollins was a present surprise for the Raiders, he is known as special teams player, but this season, he caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Grade: B

Tight Ends

Coming into the season, many people thought Darren Waller was going to have a great season, but that never happened because Waller battled injuries all year. However, Carr and Waller did not look in sink at all this year. Waller played in nine games and caught 28 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. At times Foster Moreau played well, but he did drop way too many passes, some in crucial situations. Moreau finished with 33 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Grade: D

Offensive Line

The Raiders offensive line struggled all season long; they got off to a bad start because McDaniels wanted to rotate certain players instead of picking a five and staying with it. Then, later in the season, the Raiders settled on a five, and they played better but needed to improve. Kolton Miller was the anchor of the offensive line, and he played well at times; rookie Dylan Parham showed promise at guard, but I don’t think he is strong enough to play guard; he could make an outstanding center if the Raiders choose to go that route. The Raiders offensive line did run block well but could not protect the quarterback at a high level. As a result, the Raiders’ offensive line gave up 34 sacks, and Carr was under pressure all season long.

Grade: D-

Overall Grade: C-

This grade would be much lower if it were not for Jacobs and Adams’s fantastic season. The Raiders were expected to be much more dynamic on offense, and it did not happen. However, even with injuries, the Raiders still should have been better. With Carr not returning, the Raiders will need to find a quarterback and fix the offensive line while signing back Jacobs.