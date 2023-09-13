Mac McClung Mentors at ProCamps

This past Sunday, a few dozen kids were gathered at House of Sports in Ardsley, New York, for the Mac McClung ProCamps event. Despite being from Virginia, McClung had his camp in New York due to his love for the Big Apple and his past history of visiting the city.

The group of kids got to run through a series of drills, games, and mentorship from McClung and the coaches. The group also got to dunk with the hoops lowered and a different hoop for the younger kids in first and second grade. Also, the kids got to meet and interact with McClung and were able to learn from the reigning slam dunk winner. He also took on some of the campers one-on-one, showing off his dunks as well as a couple of threes made from the logo.

Giving Back To The Community

In addition to the camp, there was a silent auction of sports jerseys and memorabilia, with all proceeds being donated towards Pediatric Cancer. Some of the memorabilia includes an autographed Philadelphia 76ers jersey, an autographed Kevin Durant jersey, an autographed Jalen Brunson framed picture, and many others.

Not His First Rodeo

Unlike Julius Randle, Mac McClung has hosted basketball camps before. He ran a camp back home in Gate City, Virginia. McClung is very happy and feels lucky to have kids sign up for his camp. McClung also mentioned it was awesome, and there is nothing better than that.

Despite not playing basketball until eighth grade, he loves the ability to compete and wants to bring that same energy to the kids. He wants to make sure all of the kids have fun as well.

Slam Dunk Process

McClung is the reigning Slam Dunk Contest Winner. A lot of preparation and thought process goes into the dunk contest to come up with some of the most entertaining dunks for the event. That process started out by going to the gym with his boys and coming up with ideas. They would also try to add certain things to the dunk.

One of his best dunks was where he dunked over two people. That dunk he practiced with his friends from home, and that was not the original plan. In addition to dunking over two people, he was also able to touch the backboard.

Of the many dunks he has had in his career, his favorite was going between the legs in high school. Despite being just 6’2, McClung has some serious bounce with a 43.5-inch vertical.

Georgetown to Texas Tech

After spending his first two seasons at Georgetown University playing for hall-of-famer Patrick Ewing, McClung decided to enter the transfer portal. Despite Texas Tech not being his first choice, he decided to commit to Texas Tech after getting a late call from head coach Chris Beard. McClung loved Beard’s pitch and his plans for him as it felt genuine. He really enjoyed the program and, more importantly, loved playing for coach Beard.

Future Songwriter?

Outside of basketball, McClung is a man of many hobbies. He loves being out in nature and spending time with his friends. In addition, recently, he spent time writing poetry and music due to his agent. However, he does not think he will ever release it due to it being very personal. However, he really enjoys writing poetry and music.

Resiliency is Key

When asked to describe himself in one word, he went with resilience. His whole life, he has been counted out and always had that underdog as that has made him who he is, and he knows being resilient will help him succeed.

An early life experience has shaped the mindset of the former Bulldog and Red Raider. McClung was fighting for his life at birth as his umbilical cord was tightly wrapped around his neck to the point where he was as blue as a smurf, according to his father. Now, he does not take any day for granted and appreciates being on this Earth and playing basketball.